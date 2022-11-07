Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Responds to Greg McElroy’s Concerns About Alabama
The 2022 campaign has not been a stellar one for Alabama as the Nick Saban-led squad sits 7–2 and on the outside looking in on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. While Georgia led the top spot, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 9, marking the first time in CFP history that Alabama and Clemson were not in the top six. This season, Alabama narrowly beat No. 18 Texas and hung on against unranked Texas A&M to win by four points. But the team’s two losses were to No. 5 Tennessee on Oct. 15 and No. 7 LSU in overtime last weekend.
Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Has Message For Alabama
OXFORD, Miss., -- It is no secret that players come to the southeastern conference for the opportunity to play in some of the biggest games in college football. The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels will host arguably the biggest game of Week 11 when the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide come to town on Saturday. With just one loss through 10 weeks, Ole Miss could end up playing in the New Year's Six, or better, if they win the remaining three games on their schedule, starting with Alabama.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals meet up in Oxford as Alabama looks to get back on track against Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Alabama comes in at third place in the SEC West after losing multiple games ahead of the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, most recently a dramatic overtime loss on the road to LSU.
