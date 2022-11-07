The 2022 campaign has not been a stellar one for Alabama as the Nick Saban-led squad sits 7–2 and on the outside looking in on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. While Georgia led the top spot, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 9, marking the first time in CFP history that Alabama and Clemson were not in the top six. This season, Alabama narrowly beat No. 18 Texas and hung on against unranked Texas A&M to win by four points. But the team’s two losses were to No. 5 Tennessee on Oct. 15 and No. 7 LSU in overtime last weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO