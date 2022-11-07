ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense

USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA’s Rebounding, Watching Sister’s Debut

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about watching his sister suit up for UCLA women's basketball, how he was able to add dimensions to his game while struggling through ankle injuries last season, his biggest team-wide takeaways from the win over Sacramento State, Jaylen Clark's infectious defense and how the younger players are going to be incorporated as the year goes on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Where Bears Hold an Edge in Matchups Against Lions

Sunday's Bears opponent provides the rare opportunity for quarterback Justin Fields to face a struggling defense. The Bears won't talk about it that way, and after the 15-9 win over Green Bay does seem to hide Detroit weakness. However, for a change, the matchups are not all slanted severely against...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury

NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

PHOTOS: Caleb Williams continues to be USC's offensive talisman

Caleb Williams broke the huddle and hurried to the line, going under center behind Brett Neilon. He quickly took the snap and turned his back to the defense, feigning a handoff to running back Travis Dye before spinning back to face the line of scrimmage. When Williams did, safety Craig...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Arizona game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/9 -- Chip Kelly on CFP Rankings, Arizona's Offense and Defense. 11/9 -- UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon. 11/8 -- Excerpt: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams

Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
SACRAMENTO, CA
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 10

The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 10 win over California. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC defensive backs frustrated with performance against Cal

Mekhi Blackmon did not need many words to convey his disappointment after Saturday's narrow 41-35 USC win over Cal. "We've just got to be more consistent and firing on all cylinders," Blackmon, the sixth-year senior cornerback, said. The Trojans' defense, and its secondary in particular, did a horrid job of...
COLUMBIA, SC

