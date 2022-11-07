Read full article on original website
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense
USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Dean Pees Delivers Fiery Speech; ‘Proud as Heck’ of Defense
Dean Pees stood in front of the press on Election Day, but he wasn't there to talk politics. The Atlanta Falcons 73-year-old defensive coordinator made it abundantly clear that he was ready for the election process to end, in large part because of the "berating" that goes on between candidates.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA’s Rebounding, Watching Sister’s Debut
UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about watching his sister suit up for UCLA women's basketball, how he was able to add dimensions to his game while struggling through ankle injuries last season, his biggest team-wide takeaways from the win over Sacramento State, Jaylen Clark's infectious defense and how the younger players are going to be incorporated as the year goes on.
Wichita Eagle
Where Bears Hold an Edge in Matchups Against Lions
Sunday's Bears opponent provides the rare opportunity for quarterback Justin Fields to face a struggling defense. The Bears won't talk about it that way, and after the 15-9 win over Green Bay does seem to hide Detroit weakness. However, for a change, the matchups are not all slanted severely against...
Wichita Eagle
Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury
NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: USC looms for slumping Colorado after the Buffaloes slip to No. 2 in Bottom 25
Only a few weeks remain in the regular season, which means only a few weeks remain in the race to grab one of the 12 Bottom 25 Playoff spots, and of those 12, I'm not sure how many are truly attainable. We seem to have a pretty solid Bottom 10...
Does Stanford need to make a head coaching change?
As the program continues to struggle some are calling for a coaching change
247Sports
PHOTOS: Caleb Williams continues to be USC's offensive talisman
Caleb Williams broke the huddle and hurried to the line, going under center behind Brett Neilon. He quickly took the snap and turned his back to the defense, feigning a handoff to running back Travis Dye before spinning back to face the line of scrimmage. When Williams did, safety Craig...
Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/Arizona game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/9 -- Chip Kelly on CFP Rankings, Arizona's Offense and Defense. 11/9 -- UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon. 11/8 -- Excerpt: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on...
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams
Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
Assessing the damage: Alex Grinch has to start solving problems for USC
These are uncertain times for USC football. What seems certain is that USC will beat Colorado on Friday, but beyond that, what can reasonably be expected of this defense heading into big games against UCLA and Notre Dame?. It is not easy to be confident about USC’s chances against the...
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 10
The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 10 win over California. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
Notebook: Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State vs California
On the heels of a disappointing loss at Washington that crushed the Oregon State football team’s momentum and squashed some of its season-long goals, it’s fair to wonder what the Beavers are playing for at this point in the campaign and whether the defeat is weighing on their psyches.
UCLA will prepare for USC -- and the UC Board of Regents -- next week
Everyone is wondering what will happen on November 17, when the University of California Board of Regents meets to make a final decision on UCLA’s future and how to handle both the Bruins and their relationship to the University of California at Berkeley. Jon Wilner addressed the fact that...
247Sports
USC defensive backs frustrated with performance against Cal
Mekhi Blackmon did not need many words to convey his disappointment after Saturday's narrow 41-35 USC win over Cal. "We've just got to be more consistent and firing on all cylinders," Blackmon, the sixth-year senior cornerback, said. The Trojans' defense, and its secondary in particular, did a horrid job of...
If There Was Wind Victim Against Oregon State It Was the UW Punter
Jack McCallister struggled early on in the swirling gusts.
Get insights on USC and Colorado from a writer who covers both teams
With the USC-Colorado game taking place on Friday night in Los Angeles, we are working with our friends at Buffaloes Wire to give you plenty of insights into Colorado football. Our collaboration with Buffaloes Wire this week enables us to get some insights not only on CU itself, but on...
