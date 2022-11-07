ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Video: Cain Velasquez Sends First Message After Leaving Jail

Cain Velasquez thanked his fans for all the support as he left jail. Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was arrested in Feb. for attempted murder along with a litany of other related charges. He was aiming for Harry Goularte Jr., the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, but ended up allegedly striking Paul Bender, stepfather of Goularte Jr. After having three previous attempts denied, Velasquez was finally granted $ 1 million bail yesterday.
Cain Velasquez Released From San Jose Main Jail After Posting Bail

Cain Velasquez, the former UFC champ accused of attempted murder, walked out of the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose around midnight Wednesday, after posting bail, with his case likely to go to trial next year. He spent the last eight months behind bars. "I just feel blessed,"...
Boxing Scene

Eros Correa Aims For Big Fight After Decision Win in Sacramento

This past Saturday, WBA #14 Bantamweight contender, Eros Correa (13-1, 8 KOs), of San Jose, CA, defeated Luis Saavedra (9-8, 3 KOs), of San Luis Potosí, MX, by way of unanimous decision. The 10-round bout served as the main-event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card that took place at Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA.
