Cain Velasquez thanked his fans for all the support as he left jail. Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez was arrested in Feb. for attempted murder along with a litany of other related charges. He was aiming for Harry Goularte Jr., the man accused of molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son, but ended up allegedly striking Paul Bender, stepfather of Goularte Jr. After having three previous attempts denied, Velasquez was finally granted $ 1 million bail yesterday.

19 HOURS AGO