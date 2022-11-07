Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Unless the royal family of any country is adding to their GNP or enriching the country with Symbolism that can be marketed for lack of a better words “Spokesperson”, then there is no use for them. QE2 provided the UK with an image that was marketed by their tourism board domestically and internationally. Personally I travel a lot and I’ve never heard of the Luxembourg royal family. Seems like they are just a drain on the country’s tax payers.
Reply
3
Related
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
rsvplive.ie
Kate Middleton wows in beautiful blazer from Zara and it costs less than €30
Kate Middleton is not only known for her duties as former Duchess of Cambridge and now Princess of Wales - she is also adored for her incredible sense of style. The wife of Prince William is often decked out head to toe in designer clothes, which is no surprise given her status in the Royal Family.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris
C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
owlcation.com
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series
The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert
Kate Middleton's body language suggests she's still Prince William's "greatest fan," according to an expert who explained how Kate subtly shows her affection.
Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Camel Coat And Matching Dress While Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's Memoir Ensues
Kate Middleton just proved that neutral is *the* perfect color palette for the autumn season, as she looked so effortlessly chic in a nude, monochrome ensemble when she and husband Prince William attended an official engagement to launch funding for young people’s mental health in Scarborough, England on November 3rd.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King
In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Having A 'Very Difficult Time' With 'Stress And Anxiety' Now, Royal Expert Says
Moving house can be stressful for anyone – and moving from one luxurious residence to another is no exception, as Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it hard to adjust to her new home!. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new Princess of Wales, 40, has been having a...
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
netflixjunkie.com
“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes
Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Late Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Approved Prince Harry, Prince Andrew's Removal From Counsellors Of State
The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly approved of removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State months before she met her demise in September. Buckingham Palace is allegedly "finalizing" the plans to make this matter effective.
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1