In the wake of early COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, self-employed workers lost jobs at just half the rate of all workers. While total employment did not recover to pre-pandemic levels until March 2022, self-employment briefly bounced back to pre-pandemic levels as soon as August 2020 and has remained above that threshold since May 2021. Today, total employment is just 0.6% greater than it was before COVID-19 hit, while self-employment is up by 5.0%.

19 HOURS AGO