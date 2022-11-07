CEMA monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole; Chatham could feel first effects on Tuesday

On Monday, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase for Subtropical Storm Nicole, which serves as the advanced stage of readiness from an initial threat by a tropical cyclone.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is approximately 465 miles northwest of the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and moving northwest at about 9 mph.

The current forecast shows Nicole gradually strengthening over the next few days, potentially becoming a hurricane on Wednesday evening before making landfall in Florida early Thursday morning, according to a Chatham County Board of Commissioners press release.

The storm is then forecast to move north near the Florida panhandle, before heading north-northeast Friday into Saturday.

"Nicole does have a large wind field associated with it and Chatham does not need to be on the exact forecast track to experience impacts. Chatham County will likely begin receiving gusty winds on Tuesday," according to the press release. "2-4 inches of rain is possible within Chatham County from this storm, with higher amounts along the coast. The greatest threat from Nicole is the potential for coastal flooding beginning Wednesday morning."

You can sign up for CEMA Alerts at https://www.chathamemergency.org/ or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.