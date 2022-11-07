Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Odds: Atlanta Favorites on the Road?

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a heartbreaking loss at home in Week 9, but can they bounce back against a conference foe on the road?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) have a short week following a last-second field goal defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4).

Now tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, the Falcons will have a chance to break that tie this week against the Carolina Panthers (2-7).

With running back Cordarrelle Patterson back from a knee injury, the team will have another dynamic playmaker at its disposal.

The running back unit of Patterson and Tyler Allgeier pummeled the Chargers for over 200 yards on the ground, now ranking No. 2 in the NFL in total rushing attack.

The Panthers are coming off a blowout loss 42-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, trailing 35-0 at halftime.

Following the loss, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni this Monday and searches for replacements heading into Thursday.

While the Falcons may be a superior team in the standings, they are considered just slight favorites this Thursday.

Falcons at Panthers Betting Odds

Point spread: Falcons -2.5

Over/Under: 43.5



Moneyline: ATL-154, CAR +130

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook .

So far this season, the Falcons have played well against the spread. Despite only winning four games outright, Atlanta is 6-2-1 against the spread this season.

