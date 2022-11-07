ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November storm: High winds, rain headed toward Coachella Valley tonight; snow in mountains

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Winter is officially more than a month away, but a winter-like storm headed toward the Coachella Valley is expected to hit the area with rain and strong winds starting Monday night.

Rain totals of up to three-quarters of an inch in some desert areas and the potential for 2 feet of snow at the top of Mt. San Jacinto could blanket the desert through Tuesday, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

“These kinds of storms are maybe what we typically see in December or January,” said Samantha Connelly, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “They can occur in November, but it is pretty unusual for a storm of this size to occur in November. Normally we see weaker storms occur in November. This time of year we are normally seeing those Santa Ana winds.”

While temperatures in the desert will be below average during the week, Connelly said the storm will be mostly about rain and wind.

“We’re kind of looking at rain being the biggest hazard with this storm,” Connelly said. “We are also going to see some pretty gusty winds as well. But it is going to be pretty chilly Tuesday and Wednesday as well and really into Thursday.”

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in the mountains above Palm Springs, while reaching 30 mph on the desert floor, with even higher winds in the Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree areas.

High temperatures in the desert will be in the low 70s Tuesday but into the low- to mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Connelly said the west end of the Coachella Valley around Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs will likely see half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain from the storm on Tuesday, with the rain ending before Wednesday morning. The east end of the Coachella Valley will see from one-quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.

The mountains around the desert also will see significant precipitations, Connelly said.

“Mt. San Jacinto is definitely going to see some snow from this. Idyllwild probably not much at all, “Connelly said. “But definitely up at the tram, those higher elevations could definitely see some snow. Right now we are forecasting about one to two feet of snow.”

