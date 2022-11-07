Spoilers for Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, they get so high that you’d need a ladder to reach them, and it looks like they’re just going to keep rising! As Phyllis goes from pushing Diane over the edge to seeing if she can do the same with Sally, Billy goes from risking the end of his relationship with Lily to risking the beginning of a new understanding with Chelsea, and Devon goes from taking a knife to his ties with Nate to putting his connection to Amanda under the microscope. And if you read on, we’ll get into the details of these spoilers and more.

19 DAYS AGO