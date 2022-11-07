ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Houma man charged in kidnapping and rape of Terrebonne Parish woman

By Colin Campo, The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
A Houma man has been charged with the rape and kidnapping of a Terrebonne Parish woman.

Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, has been charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in connection with an incident Oct. 3, the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.

"The victim stated that while walking in the 4100 block of West Park Avenue, the male suspect approached her brandishing a handgun and forced her into the vehicle, where he brought her to a nearby business and forced her into sexual intercourse," the Sheriff's Office said in the release. "The victim reported that she was later taken to a Terrebonne-based motel, where the male suspect forced her into the room and raped her several times before later dropping her off in the general area where she was abducted."

Detectives responded to a local hospital where the woman was taken after the attack, according to the Sheriff's Office. She received treatment for what police described as minor physical injuries, as well as injuries associated with the sexual assault.

During the investigation, detectives found video footage and additional evidence confirming the information provided by the victim, the Sheriff's Office said.

Gutierrez-Valle was found Oct. 31 and taken into custody by the Houma Police Department during an unrelated investigation, authorities said. Terrebonne deputies responded and located a silver Honda Civic believed to be the vehicle used to abduct the rape victim.

Detectives got a warrant and searched the car, which yielded evidence that linked Gutierrez-Valle to not only possession of the vehicle but confirmed his identity, the Sheriff's Office said.

Gutierrez-Valle is in the Terrebonne jail with bail set at $3 million.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said the investigation is continuing and asks anyone with information to call the agency's Special Victims Unit at 876-2500.

The Courier

