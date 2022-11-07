ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix officers detain 2 minors after armed robbery, police shooting

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Phoenix police detained two minors who they say were involved in an armed robbery and fled from police on Sunday. An officer shot at one of them during the pursuit.

Around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call in the area of 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Witnesses pointed at a vehicle driving by and told officers the people involved in the robbery were in the vehicle, according to Phoenix police.

Officers saw the vehicle in the area of 31st and Campbell avenues and tried to stop it, but the people continued to drive away. Officers then activated their lights and sirens and started chasing the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied car that was parked at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police. After the crash, the people inside the vehicle got out and ran away.

An officer followed one of them through the apartment complex, and when the person began to climb a wall, the officer shot at him. The person, identified only as a young male, wasn't struck during the shooting and continued fleeing.

Police said they found a firearm in the area where the police shooting happened.

The young male was later found hiding at a canal. He was uninjured, according to Phoenix police.

Officers also found and detained two more people, but released one of them later.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

Police said no officers or community members were injured during this incident.

