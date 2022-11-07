ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Border Patrol agents shoot, kill Mexican man near San Luis

By José Ignacio Castañeda Perez, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A Mexican man is dead after being shot and killed by Border Patrol agents who last month fired at a group of six migrants near San Luis, Arizona.

The shooting happened at about 7:09 p.m. Oct. 30 when tactical unit agents encountered the group about 300 yards from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Mexican man was armed with a handgun that was later found near his body, according to Customs and Border Protection.

When reached for comment, the agency referred to the initial news release of the shooting as “the extent of currently available information.”

Three agents fired their weapons during the incident, striking and killing the man, the agency said. The agents arrested four people from the group and one person fled into Mexico.

A Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted the group entering the U.S. nearly two miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry and saw at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun, the agency said. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to agents working in the area.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI, San Luis Police Department, Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The shooting will be reviewed by Customs and Border Protection National Use of Force Review Board once the investigation is finished.

Have a news tip or story idea about the border and its communities? Contact the reporter at jcastaneda1@arizonarepublic.com or connect with him on Twitter @joseicastaneda.

