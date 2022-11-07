Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Rams are -180 on the moneyline in the game.

The Cardinals are +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 43 points.

NFL Week 10 odds :

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

The Rams beat the Cardinals in Week 3, 20-12.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

