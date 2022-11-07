ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Rams are -180 on the moneyline in the game.

The Cardinals are +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 43 points.

NFL Week 10 odds :

The Cardinals are coming off a 31-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

The Rams beat the Cardinals in Week 3, 20-12.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll hints that Russell Wilson was resistant to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals struggles will air on 'Hard Knocks' but Kliff Kingsbury won't be watching

It wasn't just another NFL mid-season Wednesday for the Arizona Cardinals in preparation for their next game. The evening brought the first episode of HBO and NFL Films' joint reality TV series venture, "Hard Knocks." The show, which has been filmed since early in the season, comes at a not-so-ideal time. The Cardinals' struggles will be shown to a large cable TV audience with the team being 3-6 and not playing well overall.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Hard Knocks': DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker among highlights in Episode 1 with Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals made their debut Wednesday night on HBO’s “Hard Knocks: In Season with the Arizona Cardinals” and following their slow start to the season, the docuseries began with an important message from star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. “Making plays. That’s the name of the game. Making more plays,” Hopkins says early in the...
