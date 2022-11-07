Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke Tuesday night, claiming a "resounding victory" on his way to a third term. "So now it's time to go to work towards all of those people as well as for all Texas, and it starts by keeping Texas as the No. 1 state for the best economy in America and the No. 1 state for jobs," Abbott told a cheering crowd at a restaurant in the South Texas city of McAllen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO