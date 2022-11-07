ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke Tuesday night, claiming a "resounding victory" on his way to a third term. "So now it's time to go to work towards all of those people as well as for all Texas, and it starts by keeping Texas as the No. 1 state for the best economy in America and the No. 1 state for jobs," Abbott told a cheering crowd at a restaurant in the South Texas city of McAllen.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Garcia takes early lead over Schafranek in US 29th Congressional District race

Early-voting results show Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia taking an early lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29. (Community Impact staff) Early-voting results show Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia taking an early lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S....
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Judge recommends vacating conviction for Midland man serving life in prison

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Judge has officially recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that Garland "Butch" Martin should be exonerated. This recommendation comes after a hearing back in May 2022 where evidence was presented to Judge David G. Rogers by Martin's legal team showing major issues with the medical and forensic testimony from the original trial.
MIDLAND, TX
Tom Handy

Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News

Governor Abbott on Fox NewsScreenshot from Twitter. In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is running for office against his challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott was recently interviewed by Fox 4 in Dallas on issues such as voter turnout, Uvalde, and property taxes.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

State Rep. John Lujan hopes to beat Frank Ramirez and finally represent Bexar County in a legislative session

VON ORMY — State Rep. John Lujan is trying to pull off a long-elusive feat: serving in a Texas legislative session. The San Antonio Republican has come up short before, unsuccessfully seeking full terms in House District 118 in 2016 and 2018. And in 2016, he was in the same position he is now: capturing the seat in a special election upset but having to defend it in the general election months later.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy