Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
KWTX
Twin Peaks Massacre: City of Waco, McLennan County, and Abel Reyna ask U.S. Supreme Court to review reinstatement of lawsuits filed by bikers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco, McLennan County, former District Attorney Abel Reyna and other remaining defendants in lawsuits filed by bikers arrested after the deadly 2015 Twin Peaks shootout are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent decision by a federal appeals court. A three-judge...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke to win third term
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke Tuesday night, claiming a "resounding victory" on his way to a third term. "So now it's time to go to work towards all of those people as well as for all Texas, and it starts by keeping Texas as the No. 1 state for the best economy in America and the No. 1 state for jobs," Abbott told a cheering crowd at a restaurant in the South Texas city of McAllen.
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
Live updates: Ken Paxton leads Rochelle Garza in race for Texas attorney general
Check back for updates in the Texas AG race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat Rochelle Garza.
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul takes lead for Texas House District 129 race in early votes
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes by 9,246 votes for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has received 60.54% of the votes, or 26,546 votes. Democratic challenger...
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
The seven Fort Worth area congressional seats remained in the hands of their respective parties, according to unofficial election results.
Garcia takes early lead over Schafranek in US 29th Congressional District race
Early-voting results show Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia taking an early lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29. (Community Impact staff) Early-voting results show Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia taking an early lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S....
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is scheduled to be executed for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago
Judge recommends vacating conviction for Midland man serving life in prison
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Judge has officially recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that Garland "Butch" Martin should be exonerated. This recommendation comes after a hearing back in May 2022 where evidence was presented to Judge David G. Rogers by Martin's legal team showing major issues with the medical and forensic testimony from the original trial.
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News
Governor Abbott on Fox NewsScreenshot from Twitter. In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is running for office against his challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott was recently interviewed by Fox 4 in Dallas on issues such as voter turnout, Uvalde, and property taxes.
MySanAntonio
State Rep. John Lujan hopes to beat Frank Ramirez and finally represent Bexar County in a legislative session
VON ORMY — State Rep. John Lujan is trying to pull off a long-elusive feat: serving in a Texas legislative session. The San Antonio Republican has come up short before, unsuccessfully seeking full terms in House District 118 in 2016 and 2018. And in 2016, he was in the same position he is now: capturing the seat in a special election upset but having to defend it in the general election months later.
Judge Seals Autopsy Reports Of Uvalde Shooting Victims Amid Investigation
The judge ordered the records to be sealed "for the purpose of assisting in the investigation."
Bill Clinton and other Democrats make last-minute appeals in heavily Latino South Texas amid high-stakes races
EDINBURG, Texas — Former President Bill Clinton made an election eve sweep through South Texas in support of Democratic congressional candidates, warning voters that Republicans “are coming for you.”. Clinton’s appearance the day before Election Day was aimed at holding on to the Latino dominant ground that Democrats...
