Jordyn Tyson’s freshman season cut short due to injury

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Colorado football interim head coach Mike Sanford revealed on Sunday that true freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in the Buffs’ loss to Oregon over the weekend.

Tyson was one of CU’s few bright spots on offense this season and was recently named both the Pac-12 freshman of the week and special teams player of the week for his two touchdowns and 246 all-purpose yards against Arizona State. He also added another 137 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Ducks before suffering a fourth-quarter injury.

Moving forward, we’ll likely see either Chase Penry or Jack Hestera take over punt return duties in the final three games.

Wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan summed up the disappointment of losing Tyson:

Report card: Grading Colorado's 49-10 loss to Oregon

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

