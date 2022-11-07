Even with a couple of contributors sidelined, UGA offensive line kept rolling vs. Vols

The last time Georgia played a true road game, Kirby Smart has a rather succinct response when asked about the issues running the football in the first half of what turned out to be a 26-22 win at Missouri.

“Gettin' yo ass whipped up front,” he said. “You know, we ran some gap plays, and that really helped us. But, when you're not running the ball well, you're usually getting whipped."

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) has gone from 46th in the nation at 178.6 rushing yards per game after that Oct. 1 game to 30th at 194.0 yards entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3).

More impressively perhaps, the Bulldogs are tied for fourth in the nation in fewest sacks allowed at 0.78 with 7 total in 9 games. That’s despite Georgia throwing the ball 36.1 times per game—second most in the SEC.

Georgia held Tennessee without a sack in a 27-13 win over the then College Football Playoff No. 1 ranked Volunteers and kept Florida without one in a 42-20 win a week earlier.

The Bulldogs are giving up a sack every 46.4 pass attempts, which ranks fourth in the nation, according to figures compiled by Oregon athletics’ Rob Moseley. The Ducks lead the nation in that category.

“It all starts with the O-line,” Georgia starting left tackle Broderick Jones said before the Florida game. “We’re trying to uphold that standard of being physical and coming off the ball and striking and attack.”

The Bulldogs had the first change to their starting lineup on the offensive line all season Saturday with Devin Willock starting in place of an injured Xavier Truss at left guard. Truss, dealing with a turf toe injury, did see action on special teams.

The Bulldogs also played without top backup, tackle Amarius Mims, who has an MCL injury to a knee. Mims has been playing in a rotation at right tackle under new offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

With Mims sidelined, starting right tackle Warren McClendon and starting left tackle Jones played every offensive snap.

Warren Ericson, a starter last season at right guard, played several series at left guard to spell Willock. Smart said Ericson, who has started 17 games for the Bulldogs, can play all five line positions and “commands respect of the men in the room because of the playing time he’s done and really the way he works.”

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound Willock, a third-year sophomore from New Jersey, had also been used in a rotation, but played a career-high 45 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Devin, I thought did a good job,” Smart said Monday. “I challenged Devin to play with more confidence. He’s got to play confident and play like a starter. He really gets good movement on people and his size allows him to do things. He can recognize things probably a little bit quicker, but you can tell he came out with the demeanor of playing physical and that’s probably what he does best is play physical.”

Smart didn’t offer much of the availability of Mims, Truss and wide receiver A.D. Mitchell (high ankle sprain) for Saturday when asked about them Monday.

“The update is we’re hopeful to be able to get each one of them back this week,” he said.

Georgia averaged 5.6 yards per carry in the first quarter against Tennessee and 4.1 in the second quarter in building a 24-6 halftime lead.

“I think the line of scrimmage always dictates the outcome of games because eventually, eventually you have to be able to run the ball some,” Smart said after Saturday’s win. “We were able to run it.”

In the second half when heavy rain fell and the Bulldogs were trying to salt the game away, it was just 3.3 yards in the third quarter and 1.2 in the fourth quarter.

“At that point, it was a different type of game,” Smart said. “We went in the bag a little bit and they were in a tough position. It’s hard to throw in that environment.”

Running back Kendall Milton saw his first game action since Oct. 8 against Auburn after being bothered by a groin injury. With Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards “a little dinged up,” during the game, Milton had 3 carries for 8 yards.

“I’m hoping Kendall can get back to 100 percent this week because we need him and the others for the stretch run,” Smart said.

McIntosh had his first and third largest rushing outputs of the season the last two games with 90 yards on 16 carries against Florida and 52 on 10 against Tennessee.

“Sometimes it’s not there and he makes the most of it,” Smart said. “Sometimes it is there and he makes more of it,” Smart said.

Said McIntosh of the offensive line before the Florida game: “They’ve moving people out of the way, getting to the second level. It’s been a big impact for us.”