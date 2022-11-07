Is MJ Morris the future for NC State football at QB? 'It's still a small sample size'

RALEIGH – MJ Morris was asked to clarify his age after leading NC State football to a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Was he 18 or 19? The answer didn’t really matter – although he is 19. Instead, it reinforced the surprising efficiency of his first start at quarterback for the surging Wolfpack.

Morris – NC State's first true freshman starting quarterback since Phillip Rivers in 2000 – completed 18 of 28 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, leading the offense to six scoring drives that included a four-minute, nine-play sequence in the fourth quarter that led to Chris Dunn’s game-sealing third field goal. No. 17 NC State (7-2, 3-2) finished the game with zero pre-snap penalties for the first time this season, and a once stagnant offense moved the ball with ease.

Morris mania mailbag:NC State football mailbag: MJ Morris' age, a 10-win regular season and postgame drama

For nana:‘I felt her every minute tonight’: NC State football's Isaiah Moore honors late grandmother after Wake Forest win

Morris had five completions of over 15 yards and three over 20 yards, including a 44-yard connection with Keyon Lesane on third-and-13 in the second quarter that led to the first touchdown against the Demon Deacons.

On Monday, coach Dave Doeren applauded Morris’ effort but was quick to recall the lack of reps – in-game and at practice – Morris has taken with the first-team offense.

Morris was listed as the third-string quarterback when the season began and played in only one drive during a 24-9 loss to Syracuse on Oct. 15. He split time with 25-year-old backup Jack Chambers in the first half against Virginia Tech before taking over for good in the second half and leading a 19-point comeback win.

“It’s still a small sample; it’s a game and a half,” Doeren said. “We’re excited about what he’s doing, but at the same time, I think setting him up (for success) is important. What does he do best? Where’s he most confident? It’s no different from when you have a three-year starter, you still want to do what the guy feels most confident with.”

A+ performance:NC State football vs. Wake Forest report card: How Wolfpack earned straight A's for first time this season

There are still those intangibles that Morris has already shown: his confidence in the pocket, the ability to move the ball with his feet and throw on the run. The way he already interacts with the media and how he motivates his older teammates.

“He’s so young but he’s so energetic,” senior wide receiver and Maryland transfer Darryl Jones said Saturday night after hauling in two touchdown passes from Morris. “He’s making us smile. It’s nice to see that he has that confidence. His energy is bubbling over.”

Morris will look to extend that energy to Saturday’s final home game (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) against Boston College (2-7, 1-5) at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will look to set a school record with their 17th straight home win, facing an Eagles squad that has lost four straight but may also have found an offensive spark in a freshman quarterback.

With starter Phil Jurkovec out with a knee injury, Emmett Morehead completed 27 of 45 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns before falling 38-31 last week to Duke. NC State will celebrate 30 players during Senior Day, including injured quarterback Devin Leary, and will have to maintain focus against a BC offense led by prolific wide receiver Zay Flowers. Doeren reiterated Monday how he recruited Flowers heavily out of high school.

“The evolution of our culture, the leadership … the culture that we have now, obviously as a head coach you lead it, but these guys (seniors) are the ones that water it every day,” Doeren said. “They’re the ones that help it grow and hold each other accountable. All these guys walking are a part of the success we’re having in a major way.”