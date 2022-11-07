Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Reminder: Water Being Turned Off in NE Section of Kenton
Water will be turned off for the northeast section of Kenton starting later tonight and through the overnight. The City of Kenton will be repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place this evening starting at...
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
wktn.com
Water Valve Repair Project to Affect Residents in Northeast Kenton
The City of Kenton is planning on repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place Wednesday evening starting at 10 p.m. and will affect all residents and businesses in the northeast section of town including both sides of Main Street and both sides of Columbus Street.
wktn.com
Kenton Intersection to Close for Part of Wednesday
An intersection in downtown Kenton will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The city will be shutting down the intersection of Main and Columbus Streets from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday November 9. That is for the maintenance of the traffic lights. Traffic will be diverted to Detroit and Franklin...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County says no to Wind Turbines
BUCYRUS—With a turnout of 53.16%, the registered voters of Crawford County have spoken. While the official results will need to be verified, Crawford County Now can report the following results for Crawford County:. Issue 1: (Amends the Ohio Constitution to require courts setting bail to consider public safety.) Passes...
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Ohio State Highway Patrol Seizes 9 Million in Drugs
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a man from Mexico after a traffic stop in Madison County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million. On November 2, at 1:55 p.m., troopers stopped a U-Haul truck...
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
WANE-TV
Pickup truck driver in critical condition after sedan runs stop sign in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to...
wktn.com
Two Blood Drives Scheduled in November
There are two blood drives scheduled in the month of November. The first is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November 21. It will run from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
Comments / 0