Hardin County, OH

wktn.com

Reminder: Water Being Turned Off in NE Section of Kenton

Water will be turned off for the northeast section of Kenton starting later tonight and through the overnight. The City of Kenton will be repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place this evening starting at...
KENTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Water Valve Repair Project to Affect Residents in Northeast Kenton

The City of Kenton is planning on repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place Wednesday evening starting at 10 p.m. and will affect all residents and businesses in the northeast section of town including both sides of Main Street and both sides of Columbus Street.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Intersection to Close for Part of Wednesday

An intersection in downtown Kenton will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The city will be shutting down the intersection of Main and Columbus Streets from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday November 9. That is for the maintenance of the traffic lights. Traffic will be diverted to Detroit and Franklin...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County says no to Wind Turbines

BUCYRUS—With a turnout of 53.16%, the registered voters of Crawford County have spoken. While the official results will need to be verified, Crawford County Now can report the following results for Crawford County:. Issue 1: (Amends the Ohio Constitution to require courts setting bail to consider public safety.) Passes...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
HEATH, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Inn demolished, plans to renovate property

VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
VAN WERT, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Two Blood Drives Scheduled in November

There are two blood drives scheduled in the month of November. The first is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November 21. It will run from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County...
KENTON, OH

