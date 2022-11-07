Read full article on original website
All-New 2023 Honda Pilot Gets New V6, Rugged Looks, Most Cargo Room Ever
A second-row middle seat can even be removed and stored under the trunk floor to improve cabin space.
Top Speed
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9: Performance, Price, And Photos
As far as JDM super sedans go, there aren't very many models quite like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. The "Evo" is an elusive car State-side and we didn't even get the car in the United States until its eighth generation. To top it off, the ninth generation was only offered for a single year.
Top Speed
2022 Dodge Challenger: Performance, Price, And Photos
Perhaps no other American marquee has remained fervently devoted to large displacement, hulking muscle cars than Dodge. Since the introduction of the 1970 Challenger and continued with the revival of the nameplate in 2007, Dodge has stayed committed to the cause. Of course, Dodge is no exception to regulations and environmental concerns impacting the entirety of the automotive landscape. As it rolls out a new, electrified version of the Challenger, in 2023.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Maverick: Performance, Price, And Photos
Given the current trend and demand for crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and dwindling sales of sedans and hatchbacks over the past few years, the Ford Motor Company with the exception of the Mustang, took a bold step and decided to do away with passenger cars altogether. So with the discontinuation of models like the Focus and the Fusion, Ford did not only have to address the need of the urban commuter, but this was also an opportunity for the American automaker to explore new avenues and expand its product portfolio.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study
Cadillac ranked fairly well in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that matched the overall segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 163, Cadillac was ranked average in the luxury segment, outperformed by Porsche, Land Rover, BMW, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz with a PP100 of 136, 145, 147, 157 and 160, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 163.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Top Speed
All-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE And GSX-8S Break Cover At EICMA
Kicking off EICMA the right way, Suzuki has unveiled not one but two all-new motorcycles for 2023 - the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S. These models form Suzuki’s new 800cc lineup slot right between the 650cc and 1000cc offerings, instead of replacing the popular SV650 and V-Strom 650. Both 650s will continue to be on sale for now.
Autoblog
2023 Polestar 2 Review: A top-notch electric sport sedan
Pros: Nimble handling; strong power with dual-motor model; cool styling; spacious interior. Cons: Single-motor is hard to recommend; interior has some cheap materials; manually adjustable suspension. The current premium electric cars all have many features in common. They're fairly stylish, have fancy technology, and have powerful electric motors. The Polestar...
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EV Will Get Company To 600K Production Run Rate
With a hefty investment of $50 billion, Ford is aiming to quickly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, doubling its current capacity and reaching 600,000 units in 2024 before ballooning to two million by 2026. The automaker previously revealed that this figure will include 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, and 150,000 E-Transit vans, but the remaining 30,000 units were a bit of a mystery – until now, that is, because Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently tweeted that a future Ford EV will make up that difference.
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
Top Speed
An Ultra-Rare Modern Porsche 935 "Moby Dick" Is Up For Sale With A Whale Of A Price
In 2018, Porsche unveiled the 935 as part of its 70th anniversary as a sort-of present to fans all over the world. Offered as a modern interpretation of the immortal 935 Group 5 racer, the modern 935 was limited to only 77 units, each carrying a price tag of $817,000. Now, one of these 77 units, No. 26 to be more exact, is up for sale thanks to RMD.de. There is no selling price listed, but with only 990 kilometers on the odometer, and considering the rarity of this Porsche, you should expect to pay at least $1 million for it.
Top Speed
The Iconic Divco Van: A Bygone Era's Delivery Workhorse
Every generation likes to think they were the first to do things. Young people tend to imagine they are the first to rebel against authority, the first to challenge social norms, and the first to discover new ways of making your life easier. However, when it comes to grocery delivery, old folks had that figured out ages ago. Enter the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. Divco vans were purpose-built delivery workhorses that began making the rounds to American families starting in 1926. Drivers delivered staples like bread and milk to growing families for decades.
Carscoops
Tricked Nissan Covered In Bedliner With A Murano Face And A Cadillac Tail Ain’t No Treat
Over the years we have seen plenty of radical modifications on all kinds of vehicles but the latest build we came across online is virtually unrecognizable. This slammed pickup exhibited at the SlamFest in Tampa, Florida last month used to be a 1987 Nissan Hardbody before going under the knife and combining parts from two different models.
Top Speed
Ford Thunderbird Raced By NASCAR Legends Dick Trickle And Sterling Marlin Heads To Auction
A 1992 Ford Thunderbird raced by two NASCAR legends could be yours with Bring A Trailer is auctioning the blue and white Stavola Brothers Racing No. 8 Thunderbird. The car for sale was raced by Sterling Marlin, who drove this No. 8 to victory in the 1993 Winston Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 22, 1993. Dick Trickle also drove the car in the 1992 NASCAR Winston Cup Series. Since 1993, the Thunderbird has been in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum as one of the cars that competed in the first Brickyard 500.
Top Speed
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Top Speed
"Porsche Design" Icons Coming To Auction For Your Garage Or Your Wadrobe
Two iconic products of Porsche Design are hitting the auction block Dec. 14 - one that can be driven and another than can be worn. Porsche Design is celebrating its 50th anniversary by auctioning off two of the design brand’s first products - a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a replica of Porsche Design’s Chronograph 1. Both items were part of the “50 Years of Porsche Design” exhibit at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. They also displayed both items at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California in August. The public can see the Targa and the Chronograph I during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in New York, which begins on November 30, 2022. The auction honors Porsche founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the designer of the 911 who founded Porsche Design in 1972.
Top Speed
2023 Indian FTR Sport And Challenger Elite Are The Company’s Newest Bombshells
2023 is right around the corner, and many bikemakers have debuted their new lineups for next year. Joining this party is Indian Motorcycles which has unveiled its 2023 range with a number of updates, the most notable being the new-for-2023 Indian FTR Sport and Challenger Elite. Meanwhile, Indian’s other offerings - the Chieftain, Roadmaster, and Pursuit - have also gone under the knife.
Top Speed
The Cheapest Ferraris Money Can Buy Today
The cheapest new Ferrari on sale today starts at over $210,000, which is a lot of money. But, what if you want the full-fat experience of owning a prancing horse without having to break the bank? Fear not because we have compiled a list of proper Ferraris that will make you look like a million bucks for the price of a new Accord!
