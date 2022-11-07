BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.

2 DAYS AGO