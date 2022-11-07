Read full article on original website
Unwanted guests charged with multiple felonies
NEWPORT — A Newport man approached police on October 17 and 20 to tell them about two unwelcome guests. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, the man said a friend brought the two to his house and they told him they would be staying with him.
Traffic stop leads to weapons and narcotics arrest in Westport
A traffic stop in Westport Friday night led to a weapons and narcotics arrest.
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
Police: DUI crash in Roxbury, 4 injured
ROXBURY — A 35-year-old man from West Topsham was arrested for DUI following an incident in Roxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single vehicle crash involving five occupants on Tracy Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, Isaac Drinkwine identified himself as...
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
Person of interest in St. Johnsbury shooting arrested on drug charge
Police have charged Heather Smith, 44, with fentanyl possession after a Saturday traffic stop.
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
West Haven man sentenced to 21 months for illegal guns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Haven man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was convicted of illegally possessing several guns. Federal authorities say Michael Brillon, 59, a convicted felon. was the target of a search for stolen guns in January at his home. During the search, ATF agents seized an SAR Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two rifles, and a large quantity of marijuana.
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
Man arrested for trespassing at Mosaic in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 51-year-old man from Bradford was arrested following an incident in Lyndonville yesterday. Authorities were notified that Raymond Tylicki was in violation of a no-trespass order at Mosaic on Broad Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police were advised that Tylicki had left, and was heading south on...
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
Former St. Albans police officer in court for sentencing
Man arrested for unlawful mischief in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 30-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police say that Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford, made entry into a home despite repeated orders to leave. Following an...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
Speed limit on U.S. Route 2 in Colchester and Milton changes from 55 mph to 50 mph, following advocacy from residents and town officials
Anyone driving the section of U.S. Route 2 in Milton and Colchester will have to drive 5 mph slower, following the success of an initiative from town residents and officials to get the speed limit changed. The push began in early June following a fatality at the intersection of Clay...
Topsham man arrested for multiple burglaries
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Topsham man was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Orange County. Police say 26-year-old Isaiah Taylor burglarized two different residences in Topsham, on October 13 and 16 respectively, stealing multiple firearms, ammunition, and power tools. He was found inside a car at a residence...
Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash. Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.
Camper fire damages home, causes thousands in damages
LOWELL, Vt. — An accidental fire in Lowell caused thousands of dollars in property damage after a recreational camper when up in flames. Vermont State Police said the camper fire started on Saturday morning, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to the nearby home. Investigators determined that one of...
Swanton police looking to identify man seen on ATM surveillance footage
SWANTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a local suspect. The Swanton police released surveillance footage this morning. The department has not said what the man is wanted for at this time, but the images were taken from an ATM camera. Anyone with information pertaining...
