Missouri State

FOX2now.com

Wednesday is a win-win at Hair Strands Beauty

Get the best extensions and wigs at Strands Beauty Supply while saving some money Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wakanda Forever hits movie theaters this Friday, Studio STL has a preview

Movie Critic, Kathy Kaiser and Chelsea Haynes saw a pre-screening of the movie Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever hits movie theaters this Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

St. Louis women making ‘Her-story’ in historic election night

When the final vote was tallied during Tuesday night's midterm election, it was not just a win for Board of Aldermen President-elect Megan Green, but a historic night and a potential sign of things to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Chelsea gave us a dose of PositiviteaSTL

We all need a good word and a great thought because those lead to better decisions and actions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: New Horizons Band celebrates Veterans Day

Tim Ezell is not in the band, but he was with the band Wednesday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Dove Love: Fa-la-la-la deals at West County Center on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS – Sneakers – check, coffee – check, phone – check. It’s Black Friday at West County Center. The mall opens up at 6:00 a.m., so grab your squad and let’s ride for great deals. Here’s your game plan: be one of the first 226 shoppers outside the Restaurant Village mall entrance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting

Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cold coming after strong Midwestern storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wednesday is sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some records will be broken. The air should also be warm tomorrow, with highs again in the 70s but no record heat expected. Big changes will be headed to the Midwest by the end of the work week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

