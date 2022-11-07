Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
District Falafel opens at Westlake Crossing
Has opened at 7101 Democracy Boulevard at the Westlake Crossing shopping center in Bethesda, next to Montgomery Mall. This is District Falafel's first bricks-and-mortar location, after running a successful food truck business. Best known for its fresh-made falafel, District Falafel's menu also features hummus, gyros, and wraps made with falafel, lamb, or chicken. District Falafel is located in the space formerly home to The Wok Chinese Kitchen, between Apex Optical and Shuvam Beer & Wine.
rockvillenights.com
See's Candies opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Lily Pulitzer deals with "maintenance issues"
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The seasonal candy store has a variety of chocolate assortments in gift boxes. There are also Christmas-themed gift bags on display. Look for See's Candies on Level 1 of the mall, next to Journeys. was temporarily closed at the mall yesterday. According...
Washingtonian.com
This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets
Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
mocoshow.com
Clear Skies Meadery to Open New Rockville Location Soon
Clear Skies Meadery has announced it will open its new meadery at 15201 Display Ct in Rockville on December 9. Clear Skies current location, which opened at 325 Main St. in Gaithersburg in 2020, is scheduled to remain open until March 31, 2023. The new Rockville location will include a...
mocoshow.com
Recently Opened MoCo Restaurant ‘Joy By Seven Reasons’ Named in Eater DC’s “15 Hottest Restaurants Around DC (November 2022)” List
Each month, Eater DC puts together a list of the “15 Hottest New Restaurants Around DC” to make note of any buzzowrthy restaurants in the area. In this month’s list, they include recently opened MoCo restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons. The restaurant opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 a couple weeks back, serving Latin cuisine, and has been a hit in the area.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
The Eleanor, Nick’s Diner Extend Operating Hours
The Eleanor and Nick’s Diner have extended their operating hours, according to posts on the restaurants‘ Instagram accounts. The Eleanor at 931 Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday:. Popular Wheaton breakfast/brunch spot Nick’s Diner will be open...
mocoshow.com
Nick’s Diner to Reopen on Mondays Beginning November 7
Nick’s Diner at 11199 Veirs Mill Rd has announced it will re-open on Mondays beginning November 7. The Wheaton staple had announced via social media in September that it would begin closing on Mondays and Tuesdays, citing a staff shortage as the reason. The restaurant will continue to remain closed on Tuesday’s.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot
This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and living room rug
This rental is located in Columbia Heights. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,400 / 2br – 1200ft2 – Great location in the heart of Columbia Heights! (Columbia Heights) Great location in the heart of Columbia Heights! Have Columbia Heights, U Street Corridor, Meridian Park, and 14th St at your doorstep! Situated on quiet, residential street.
fb101.com
Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner
Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
mocoshow.com
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
Commercial Observer
Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center
Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.
popville.com
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Washington
LoveFood found the restaurant for roadside eats in every state.
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
mymcmedia.org
Overturned Cement Truck Closes Beltway Lanes
A cement truck overturned on the Beltway Monday afternoon causing some lanes to be blocked on the inner loop of I495 between Colesville Road and University Blvd in Silver Spring. Two adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries according to Pete Piringer from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
mocoshow.com
Gaitherstowne Plaza Once Again Fully Leased Following $24.45 Million Sale This Past Summer
Divaris Real Estate has nnounced that the recently sold Gaitherstowne Plaza is once again fully leased with the signing of the last inline space to Tobacco Hut & Vape Inc, who took the remaining 1,003 SF in the center. The 70,639 SF Montgomery County shopping center, located at 206 – 300 N Frederick Avenue holds a tenant roster of many national and regional retailers including Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sherwin Williams, and others. Potential availability remains for the proposed pad site located at the signalized intersection of McBain Avenue & Chestnut Avenue. The pad site could contain a drive-thru according to the photo below.
