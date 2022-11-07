Read full article on original website
Voters quash Parma, Nordonia school levies, approve those in North Olmsted, Rocky River
As voter concerns about inflation continue to grow, several attempts to get new funding for school districts in Northeast Ohio fell flat, including in Parma and Nordonia Hills City School District. However, elsewhere, voters were more charitable, with plenty of school levy renewals passing and some other new-dollar requests getting approved.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Voters approve school taxes in Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River, reject two other new taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters across Cuyahoga County faced five local requests for new taxes on Tuesday, approving three and rejecting two. In the Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River school districts, voters approved requests for taxes for operating expenses and construction projects. Parma voters, though, rejected a plan...
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city it does become...
Parma Heights receives grant to demolish NEO Soccer facility
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to demolish the closed NEO Soccer facility. After applying earlier this year to the Cuyahoga Land Bank application for funds, the city was given a grant as a sub-recipient by the Ohio Department of Development.
Cuyahoga County voters pass Cleveland Metroparks issue 5
Voters in Cuyahoga County have passed issue 5, which is a 2.7 mill levy replacement for the Metroparks.
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Veterans Day 2022: Free meals and discounts for retired and active military in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Veterans Day is Friday and, once again, many businesses are showing their appreciation for retired and active United States military members with free meals and discounts. The offers listed below are good on Nov. 11 only except where noted. Each requires proof of service to be redeemed....
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Fairview Hospital cleared of threats
Police have cleared threats at Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.
Chris Glassburn, former Armond Budish campaign manager, no longer being considered for RTA board
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive Armond Budish is withdrawing his controversial pick of North Olmsted Councilman Chris Glassburn to serve on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board, apparently at the nominee’s request. While the county spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan maintained that Glassburn’s experience “would be an asset to...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday, ahead of original plan, citing patient safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio — So many clinical caregivers have left the soon-to-close St. Vincent Charity Medical Center that it is closing four days early to ensure patient safety, the hospital said Tuesday. St. Vincent Charity will end all inpatient and medical emergency room care on Friday. Its previously announced closing...
Mentor Police to continue Retail Theft Deterrence Program this winter
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In an effort to curb retail theft this holiday season, the Mentor Police Department announced that it will be continuing its Retail Theft Deterrence Program. As a part of the program, plainclothes officers...
Nordonia school bond issue fails, district scrambles to address aging buildings and ADA concerns
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Nordonia Middle School has been deemed inaccessible as the school district’s administration says it is unable to truly cater to students who are wheelchair-bound, disabled, or temporarily immobile. But as Nordonia Hill School Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark explains, the district simply cannot afford the haul...
Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
Retirement community desperate for relief as monthly HOA fees soar
Several residents of the Twin Lakes Manufactured Housing Community reached out to News 5 with concerns about their property management company drastically increasing monthly fees.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
