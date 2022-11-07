ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city it does become...
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Chris Glassburn, former Armond Budish campaign manager, no longer being considered for RTA board

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Executive Armond Budish is withdrawing his controversial pick of North Olmsted Councilman Chris Glassburn to serve on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board, apparently at the nominee’s request. While the county spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan maintained that Glassburn’s experience “would be an asset to...
Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
