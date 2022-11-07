Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'
The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
TODAY.com
Amy Schumer shares list of dressing room demands in ‘SNL’ promo
Actor Amy Schumer is gearing up to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time and she is not holding back when it comes to her list of dressing room demands in a funny new promo.Nov. 3, 2022.
Amy Schumer Reveals Her 3-Year-Old Son Was Hospitalized: ‘The Hardest Week of My Life’
Amy Schumer found herself racing from Saturday Night Live rehearsals to the hospital after learning her three-year-old son, Gene, had been admitted for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In an Instagram post, Schumer recounted how the harrowing moment coincided with her SNL hosting gig. “This was the hardest week of my...
'SNL' fans decry Dave Chappelle hosting announcement: 'What the hell Lorne?!'
After transphobic remarks in his Netflix special 'The Closer' caused an outcry, 'SNL's' decision to have Chappelle back as host sparked criticism.
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
A.V. Club
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
NME
‘Saturday Night Live’ viewers criticise Dave Chappelle hosting announcement
Saturday Night Live viewers have criticised the show following the announcement that Dave Chappelle will return to host this week. The comedian is set to host the show on November 12, which marks his first time hosting since 2020 when he appeared for a post-general election SNL special after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
Popculture
'SNL' Won't Be Around 'Much Longer' According to Popular Comedian
Saturday Night Live has survived many changes over its nearly five decades on television, but one popular standup comedian believes the mass cast exodus that happened this past summer could lead to its end. Gabriel Iglesias thinks the show is on its last legs. He also believes he will never get a call from Lorne Michaels to host.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Five Ways Host Jimmy Kimmel Can Steer a Better Oscars Ceremony
There’s a host again. Thank God, there’s a host again. Not three hosts, like at this March’s misbegotten Oscars ceremony. One host. And it’s the same host as the last time we had just one host, almost five years ago: Jimmy Kimmel. After back-to-back emceeing gigs in 2017 and 2018, including during the infamous Best Picture mixup that resulted in the “La La Land” team temporarily handed statuettes that rightfully belonged to “Moonlight,” the Academy decided to go three straight Oscars ceremonies without a host at all. The hope was for a leaner, faster-paced ceremony. That never happened. Meanwhile, ratings for the ceremony kept...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
AOL Corp
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 95th Oscars: 'Everyone Good Said No'
Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to the Oscars — and it will be a family affair!. The 54-year-old talk show star, who hosted the broadcast in 2017 and 2018, is set to present the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Executive producer and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
AdWeek
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Host Oscars for First Time Since 2018
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The 95th Academy Awards will see a familiar face next year: Jimmy Kimmel will return as emcee for the ceremony, which is scheduled for March 12, 2023 on ABC.
AOL Corp
Dave Chappelle to host 'SNL' for 3rd time along with musical guest Black Star
Dave Chappelle is one step closer to the comedically coveted Five-Timers Club jacket. Saturday Night Live announced this weekend that the Emmy Award-winning comedian, 49, will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the third time on Nov. 12, accompanied by musical guest Black Star (the hip hop duo consisting of Yasiin "Mos Def" Bey and Talib Kweli).
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Breaks Open a Marriage, But Finds Little Inside: TV Review
“Fleishman Is in Trouble” — the 2019 novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and the new television series adaptation Brodesser-Akner has created — operates a bit like a reverse “Gone Girl.” In both cases, the disappearance of a woman from the family home amid marital discord presents the left-behind husband a mystery to solve, and memories to sift through. But in “Gone Girl” (both the Gillian Flynn novel and the David Fincher-directed film), a story of extraordinary specificity opens out, in the telling, into a story with contours that reveal universal truths about marriage. “Fleishman,” by contrast, announces itself as a document of...
SNL Vet Heeding The Call For WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Spinoff
A Saturday Night Live alum has now been recruited for a role in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
TMZ.com
Dave Chappelle Meets with 'SNL' Writers/Staff, Rep Denies Boycott Report
Dave Chappelle's starting his third day of meetings with 'SNL' cast and writers, and his camp says there's been zero talk of an alleged boycott related to Dave's issues with the transgender community. DC is hosting 'SNL' this weekend -- his first time since 2020, and since the release of...
wegotthiscovered.com
With Dave Chappelle set to host ‘SNL’, non-binary staff writer has choice words
Dave Chappelle returning to host Saturday Night Live in light of continuous accusations of transphobia and sexism had seen one of the show’s writers express their disgust at the comic. Trans non-binary SNL writer Celeste Yim took to their Instagram Story to deliver a powerful and angry message in...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0