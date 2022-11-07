Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Morgan Stanley makes brutal call on Carvana, says stock could slide to $1 amid rising rates and a slowing used-car market
Carvana's stock, which has lost more than 90% this year, could fall further to $1, Morgan Stanley said. It revised its base-case range on the used car seller as it sees market fundamentals deteriorating. Carvana called the end of the third quarter the "most unaffordable point ever" for buyers who...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Cloud stocks — Cloud stocks took a hit amid concerns that interest...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
VFC's stock now offers a 7.3% forward dividend yield and seems to be finding support in the mid-$20’s. But are would-be investors stepping into a value trap?
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 earnings: Production expands 67% while reaffirming 25K target
Rivian (RIVN) released its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday after stock market close as the EV maker battles rising costs while it scales production. According to Rivian’s latest filing, the automaker missed Wall Street revenue expectations in Q3 but reaffirmed its 25,000 production goal for 2022. Rivian Q3 2022 earnings...
NASDAQ
SL Green Realty (SLG) Passes Through 10% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.7296), with the stock changing hands as low as $37.09 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Earnings Previews: Kinross Gold, Unity Software, Wynn Resorts
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these three companies report quarterly results after markets close on Wednesday.
freightwaves.com
GXO tops 3rd-quarter estimates with continued strength
Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. late Tuesday posted third-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and won praise for following a blueprint laid out a year ago during a different macroeconomic environment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 75 cents, 5 cents higher than analysts’ consensus estimates...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty
Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, in New York, August 2017. After a dismal start to the year, the Dow Jones industrial average just capped off its best month since 1976, defying the forecasts of many Wall Street analysts. But not all. The world’s top stock market...
msn.com
S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2023 take ‘complete U-turn’ as recession risks loom, according to BofA
The S&P 500 risks another leg down after a “complete U-turn” in 2023 earnings-per-share estimates for the U.S. stock-market index, according to a BofA Global Research note. “Forward estimates have been cut much larger than usual,” BofA equity and quant strategists said in a research note Monday. They...
tipranks.com
Wendy’s Serves Up Mixed Fare in Q3
The Wendy’s Co. (NASDAQ: WEN) reported mixed Q3 results on Wednesday. The fast food chain posted revenues of $532.6 million, up 13.3% year-over-year and falling short of analysts’ estimates by $6 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.24 per share versus $0.19 in the same period last year,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and more
(BRK.b) – Berkshire Hathaway gained 1.5% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's firm reported better-than-expected earnings, with revenue also topping Street forecasts. Berkshire reported an overall loss, however, as a falling stock market ate into the value of its investment portfolio. (META) – Meta added 2.6% in the premarket...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : MFC, RIVN, CPNG, STE, ATO, FICO, UHAL, JAZZ, G, WYNN, TTEK, U
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.
Canopy Growth's quarterly loss narrows as demand, margins improve
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), reported a smaller second-quarter core loss on Wednesday, helped by higher sales and cost-cutting measures, sending its U.S.-listed shares up about 3% before the bell.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
CNBC
Consumer confidence in the housing market hits a new low, according to Fannie Mae
In October, just 16% of consumers said they thought now is a good time to buy a home, according to a monthly survey by Fannie Mae. A higher share of consumers, 37%, said they expect home prices to drop in the next 12 months, according to a Fannie Mae survey.
Earnings Previews: AstraZeneca, Nio, WeWork
Before U.S. markets open on Thursday, these three companies will be among those reporting quarterly earnings.
