Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Dani Alves: Brazil manager Tite explains defender’s World Cup squad inclusion
Brazil named their squad for the World Cup 2022 on Monday, with one of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Dani Alves.Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest newsHowever, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Zlatko Dalic announces final 26-man team
The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will the Europeans be able to go one better with these players than they managed in 2018?
Germany taking Moukoko, 17, to World Cup; Reus misses out
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko to the World Cup but Borussia Dortmund teammates Marco Reus and Mats Hummels have missed out. Germany coach Hansi Flick named his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar on Thursday, rewarding Moukoko for scoring six goals and setting up four more in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season. Moukoko is the youngest player to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals. Last season, he became the youngest player to appear in the league.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Poland World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Poland have qualified for their second World Cup in a row, providing a fitting stage once more for talisman Robert Lewandowski to demonstrate his talents. The 34-year-old finally got his chance to play in the global showpiece for the first time four years ago and, after a group-stage exit, will now get another opportunity at what will surely be his final World Cup.The Barcelona striker is already his country’s all-time top scorer (with 76 goals) and greatest-ever player but failed to score in any of their three matches back in 2018. If Poland are to emerge from a tough-looking Group...
