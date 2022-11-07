ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Little Caesars to offer Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza for $8.99 nationwide

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Little Caesars is famous for its Crazy Bread, Hot-N-Ready pizzas and Pizza! Pizza!

Now the pizza maker is celebrating with a new ad campaign and a special deal for a limited time on its Detroit-style pies, which have been on the menu nationwide for nearly a decade.

Starting Monday, Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza, which normally sells for $12.99 at most locations, will be $8.99 across the country. It's available as a large, 8-piece for delivery, Pizza Portal pickup, and from 4-8 p.m. as Hot-N-Ready with pre-ordering.

The new campaign, "Authentics of Detroit," is a nod to the Motor City and features Little Caesars Deep Dish pizza in a setting that's a takeoff of TV shows that determine what something is and if it's authentic and valuable. Filmed at Detroit's Fox Theater, the ad depicts a person having his find (a Little Caesars Deep Dish pizza) examined by an expert about the authenticity of the pizza The ad highlights the person determining its value citing the classic markings of Detroit-style pizza: the shape, the thickness and the cheese.

And, of course, the pizza find is deemed "the real deal."

“The Detroit-Style Deep Dish is one of our favorite menu items because it’s part of our history,” Greg Hamilton, Little Caesars chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “Detroit-style pizza has become increasingly popular in the last few years."

Detroit-style pizza, known for its thick crust and square or rectangle shape with lacey caramelized cheese edges and sauce spooned on top, has been well known in Detroit for decades by longtime favorites such Buddy's and Cloverleaf.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Little Caesars to offer Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza for $8.99 nationwide

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

