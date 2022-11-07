Two Elkhart men arrested in federal drug trafficking fentanyl bust

Two men from Elkhart have been charged with federal drug trafficking after local law enforcement agencies say the pair tried to ship more than 10,000 fentanyl pills to Austin, Texas.

Jerry Edwards, 63, and Guadalupe Reyes, 46, were arrested last week by U.S. Marshalls as part of an inter-agency investigation that included federal law enforcement as well as South Bend, St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police. The pair are now charged in federal court with distribution of fentanyl after Reyes was contacted to ship fentanyl pills, disguised as oxycodone.

According to federal court documents, DEA agents in Austin reached out to police in Michiana saying they had received word from a confidential informant about a man in Elkhart who was known to ship fentanyl to Austin. The informant worked with agents to set up a deal for 100 fentanyl pills, court documents say, and police tracked the package to find it had allegedly been shipped by Jerry Edwards who lived in Elkhart.

That deal was conducted in September and law enforcement put together two additional purchases for 500 and 1,000 pills. Documents allege the pills tested positive for fentanyl and that the money for the deals was wired to Edwards via Western Union, though police believed a man who went by the street name "Aguitas" was the one behind the deals.

In late October, DEA agents used a different confidential informant — who was cooperating with police to get leniency in a separate criminal case — to set up an in-person purchase with "Aguitas" for 10,000 pills outside a supermarket on Main Street south of Elkhart.

Both Edwards and Reyes came to the exchange with the pills and were arrested by police, court documents say. Police then searched Reyes' apartment and found 10 pills matching the ones that had previously been shipped and paperwork that "appear[s] to be drug ledgers," per documents. The investigation determined Edwards lived in the same apartment building as Reyes, and police believe Edwards assisted Reyes with the deals.

All told, police seized 15,000 pills they believe contained fentanyl that were apparently bound for Austin.

