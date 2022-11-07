ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Two Elkhart men arrested in federal drug trafficking fentanyl bust

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw8fP_0j1w0Pxg00

Two men from Elkhart have been charged with federal drug trafficking after local law enforcement agencies say the pair tried to ship more than 10,000 fentanyl pills to Austin, Texas.

Jerry Edwards, 63, and Guadalupe Reyes, 46, were arrested last week by U.S. Marshalls as part of an inter-agency investigation that included federal law enforcement as well as South Bend, St. Joseph County and Mishawaka police. The pair are now charged in federal court with distribution of fentanyl after Reyes was contacted to ship fentanyl pills, disguised as oxycodone.

According to federal court documents, DEA agents in Austin reached out to police in Michiana saying they had received word from a confidential informant about a man in Elkhart who was known to ship fentanyl to Austin. The informant worked with agents to set up a deal for 100 fentanyl pills, court documents say, and police tracked the package to find it had allegedly been shipped by Jerry Edwards who lived in Elkhart.

That deal was conducted in September and law enforcement put together two additional purchases for 500 and 1,000 pills. Documents allege the pills tested positive for fentanyl and that the money for the deals was wired to Edwards via Western Union, though police believed a man who went by the street name "Aguitas" was the one behind the deals.

Overdoses rise:Fear of 'rainbow fentanyl' unfounded, but overdose deaths on the rise in St. Joseph County

In late October, DEA agents used a different confidential informant — who was cooperating with police to get leniency in a separate criminal case — to set up an in-person purchase with "Aguitas" for 10,000 pills outside a supermarket on Main Street south of Elkhart.

Both Edwards and Reyes came to the exchange with the pills and were arrested by police, court documents say. Police then searched Reyes' apartment and found 10 pills matching the ones that had previously been shipped and paperwork that "appear[s] to be drug ledgers," per documents. The investigation determined Edwards lived in the same apartment building as Reyes, and police believe Edwards assisted Reyes with the deals.

All told, police seized 15,000 pills they believe contained fentanyl that were apparently bound for Austin.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station

It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
ELKHART, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp

GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One victim in shooting at Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkzo.com

1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WHAS 11

Accomplice in Indiana dismemberment slaying sentenced to 5 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to charges in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of methamphetamine possession, running from police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from police and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jermon Gavin was arrested on the charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. On Tuesday, an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Dunham Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy