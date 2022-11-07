Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Wave did not hit, but McCarthy predicts GOP House control
House control was too early to call in the wee hours of Wednesday morning as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy addressed a thin crowd at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center in what was billed as an election night victory party. “It is clear we are going to take the House...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert holds slim lead of less than 400 votes in a super-tight election in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
A noisy, but unproductive, Congress looms
ANALYSIS — They would be Washington’s new Big Three. Call them Mr. Veto (President Joe Biden), Mr. Investigator (Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio) and Mr. X (the eventual Senate majority leader), the powers to be if midterm elections turn out as predicted. “It would be politically seismic if Democrats...
Midterm takeaways: Unusual elections end on unexpected turf
As a block, this year’s midterm races did not go as expected. But even as Democrats stemmed their losses in the House and as the Senate still hangs in the balance, a frequent theme of the House and Senate map remained: The battle was fought on some unexpected turf.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Defense-oriented Democrats mostly survive electoral scare
Defense-oriented House Democrats, including a cadre of self-described “badass” women with national security backgrounds, were largely unscathed after Tuesday’s election. Although they still could lose their House majority, Democrats overall did better at the ballot box than many had predicted. And the same was the case with Democrats who serve on the defense and foreign policy committees and whose races were rated as competitive.
How vulnerable House incumbents fared in the 2022 midterms
Here’s a rundown of the races where incumbents battled to keep their seats, based on results compiled by The Associated Press. Many descriptions of areas covered by new districts and the share of the 2020 vote that Democrat Joe Biden or then-President Donald Trump would have gotten in them come from data published by Daily Kos Elections.
Abortion rights backers see big wins in Tuesday results
Voters in five states Tuesday appeared poised to follow Kansas’ lead to support fewer restrictions on abortion. California, Michigan and Vermont voters all approved measures amending their state constitutions to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion. Kentucky voters, meanwhile, rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to say there is no explicit right to an abortion or public abortion funding.
Here’s who won 2022’s most competitive Senate races
With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, both parties fought hard to gain ground, or at least maintain their seats. Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden loomed over several of the Senate races. Here is a rundown of who won the most competitive races, based on results tabulated by The Associated Press. This report will be updated.
Election lawsuits might gum up final vote counts, experts say
Dozens of courtroom fights over Tuesday’s elections, both months-old and new, have a chance to delay the results of the midterm elections or even decide the results of some close races, election law experts said. While it’s normal for some elections to spawn court disputes, those experts said, there...
Here’s who won open House seats in the 2022 midterms
Shuffles caused by reapportionment and incumbents’ decisions to retire, rather than run in redrawn districts or a tough midterm environment, meant no incumbents were on the ballot in approximately 15 percent of House races. In many of those races, the party that held the seat kept it — but...
They gave up House seats to run for other office. Most lost
Sixteen House members sought the greener pastures of other offices this cycle — with mixed results for the eight who survived primaries and were on the ballot Tuesday. Reps. Peter Welch, a Democrat, and Republican Markwayne Mullin cruised to easy Senate victories for open seats in Vermont and Oklahoma, respectively, and Rep. Ted Budd won a tighter race in North Carolina against Democrat Cheri Beasley.
Counting votes will take time, but watch these races for trends
There are a number of reasons why it may take a while to know which party will control Congress next year, including laws that restrict when officials can start processing mail-in ballots, close races triggering automatic recounts and the idiosyncrasies of 50 different election systems, each with its own rules.
Defense panels face big roster upheaval
Retirements will substantially reshuffle the defense panels’ rosters in the next Congress, and the Nov. 8 elections will trigger still more upheaval — including big ones if Republicans take the majority in one or more of the chambers. The changes fall into three categories: definite, likely and possible.
It’s official: Congress won’t get another Mike Doyle
In the end, Mike Doyle couldn’t replace Mike Doyle in the hearts of Pittsburgh voters. The son and grandson of Mike Doyles (Mikes Doyle?) and father of another Mike Doyle, Rep. Mike Doyle is a Democrat who is retiring after representing Yinzers for the last 28 years. Fellow Democrat Summer Lee won the race to succeed him on Tuesday, defeating a Republican businessman named … you guessed it, Mike Doyle.
Twins, sons and happy meals: Things the 118th Congress will have that the 117th does not
More twins in Texas. A Gen Z switcheroo. A father-son tag team. And if you want to supersize your order, there’s one more guy with experience with that. Control of the House and Senate may still be up in the air, but there are some things that we do know about the upcoming 118th Congress. Here are some highlights, based on biographical information from House and Senate historians’ websites, the congressional Biographical Directory and CQ Roll Call’s member profiles and data.
The biggest enigma of 2022? How voters actually decide
On a sparkling Saturday morning in Manchester, N.H., about 300 volunteer Democratic canvassers stood in a parking lot listening to 40 minutes of oratory designed to inspire them on their adventures in door-knocking. The Democratic cliches rained down like falling autumn leaves. Rep. Chris Pappas denounced the Republican agenda, saying...
Capitol Lens | Eleventh-hour appeal
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for the Keystone State’s open Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Newtown, Pa., on Sunday. Nathan L. Gonzales of Inside Elections rates Fetterman’s race against Republican challenger Mehmet Oz as Toss-up.
