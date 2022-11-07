Read full article on original website
Related
3 Tips For Speeding Up Your Metabolism And Burning More Calories Over 40, According To Experts
Many of us know that aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration, regular exercise, and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, it can also feel overwhelming or stressful to create a diet plan, to start exercising more or prioritizing your health in general. We checked in with health experts to learn more about boosting your metabolism over 40, and how to simplify your health goals and keep the most important tips in mind.
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
Healthline
Diet and Osteoporosis: Nutrients, Diet Tips, and More
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and the breakdown of bone tissue. When you have osteoporosis, your bones become weaker (. This condition is more common in women and elderly people. In fact, a 2021 review reported that the worldwide prevalence of osteoporosis in women was 23.1%, while the prevalence of osteoporosis among men was found to be 11.7% (
Medical News Today
Low carb diet may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, promote weight loss
Researchers recently examined the effects of a low-carbohydrate diet in people with prediabetes and people who have mild, untreated type 2 diabetes (T2D). In the randomized clinical trial, participants who lowered their carbs saw a moderate reduction in their blood sugar, an indicator of diabetes. The study’s findings are somewhat...
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)
What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!
If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
scitechdaily.com
Eating Late Changes Your Fat Tissue and Decreases Calories Burned
New research provides experimental evidence that late eating reduces energy expenditure, increases hunger, and changes fat tissue, all of which may raise the risk of obesity. About 42% of adults in the United States are obese, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. While popular healthy diet mantras warn against midnight snacking, few studies have thoroughly studied the combined impacts of late dining on the three key factors in body weight regulation and therefore obesity risk: calorie intake regulation, calorie burn, and molecular changes in fat tissue.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Healthline
Can People with Diabetes Eat Candy?
Eating candy can be a controversial topic for people with diabetes. Misconceptions about sugar and candy being off-limits for people with diabetes can be found in the public mindset, in media and entertainment, and within the medical community itself. With the Halloween season upon us, both kids and adults with...
Dietitians Agree: These 4 Breakfast Carbs Should Be Avoided To Prevent Weight Gain
Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day no matter what your health goals are, but especially if you want to lose or maintain weight. Weight gain, as many experts would agree, is largely possible due to an unhealthy diet, and the food that you choose to start your day with can make or break your energy levels and may often also lead to additional snacking later on. In order to feel satiated and refreshed, it’s best to avoid foods that make you feel sluggish, and we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for 4 foods they recommend skipping at breakfast if you want to prevent weight gain.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Fat Should You Eat to Lose Weight on a Keto Diet?
Whether you’re just starting the ketogenic diet or you’ve been on it, but stalled, this post will clear up any confusion on how much fat your body really needs for weight loss on a keto diet. Fat is a controversial topic in the keto world space. If you’ve...
MedicalXpress
Exercise can modify fat tissue in ways that improve health—even without weight loss
Exercise is one of the first strategies used to treat obesity-related health problems like type 2 diabetes and other cardiovascular disease, but scientists don't understand exactly how it works to improve metabolic health. To that end, University of Michigan researchers examined the effects of three months of exercise on people...
cohaitungchi.com
Does Chewing Gum Help You Lose Weight?
Although not all studies agree, some research suggests that chewing gum may offer the following weight loss benefits. May help you feel less hungry and experience fewer cravings. The action of chewing may reduce hunger, make you feel fuller, and help you experience fewer cravings, particularly for snacks (1, 2).
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet – 5 Tips
You can lose weight on the Mediterranean Diet. New research coming from the now known PREDIMED study, a long-term nutritional intervention study aimed to assess the efficacy of the Mediterranean diet in the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases, showed that people lost slightly more weight when following a Mediterranean diet, compared to a low-fat diet. They also had the least increase in waist circumference compared to the low-fat diet. Of course this is not the first time the Mediterranean diet has been associated with weight loss, another study in 2008 published in the New England Journal of Medicine also showed that there was greater weight loss with the Mediterranean diet compared to a low-fat diet. Other studies have also associated the Mediterranean diet with a healthy weight in children as well as in pregnant women.
Comments / 0