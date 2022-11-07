Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
NBC Sports
Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller
For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
After severing ties with problematic prospect Mitchell Miller, Bruins still have questions to answer
There is a lot the Boston Bruins have yet to explain, even after releasing prospect Mitchell Miller on Sunday night and after team president Cam Neely met with media on Monday morning. Nothing team officials have said, in statements or in front of cameras, offers a satisfying answer as to...
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Former Bruins player Peter McNab dead at 70
DENVER (AP/CBS) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who played for the Bruins during the team's "Lunch Pail A.C." era, died Sunday. He was 70.McNab, who played eight seasons for the Bruins from 1976-84, became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster after his playing days ended. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced his death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley...
Patrice Bergeron ‘Glad’ Bruins Were Heard Ahead Of Mitchell Miller Release
Bruins president Cam Neely on Monday addressed the organization’s decision to release Mitchell Miller and confirmed the reaction from Boston’s locker room factored in the decision. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to express displeasure in the initial move, and he said Monday he was “glad” the...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames
After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup. McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad...
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’
Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston. “No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in...
Comments / 0