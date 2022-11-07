Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
MedicalXpress
Study shows that COVID-19 vaccination helped to reduce the years of life lost among the fully vaccinated by nearly 88%
When evaluating vaccine efficacy, the conventional measures include a reduction of risk of hospitalization and death. The number of patients dying with or without vaccination is often in the public spotlight. However, when evaluating public health interventions or the burden of disease, it is more illustrative to use mortality metrics that also take into account the prematurity of the deaths, such as years of life lost (YLL) or years of life saved (YLS) due to the vaccination.
MedicalXpress
Women could be at higher risk for long COVID, according to new research
A team of medical professionals, clinicians, epidemiologists and political scientists recently published the results of a study that revealed new information about the prevalence of post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection, otherwise known as "long COVID." Mauricio Santillana, professor physics and network science at Northeastern and director of the Machine...
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here's what young people think about NZ's smokefree generation policy
Aotearoa New Zealand’s bold plan to introduce a smokefree generation by prohibiting the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, has attracted international acclaim. However, tobacco companies, rehearsing their well-worn arguments, have claimed this measure will deprive young people of important freedoms. Having spent decades refining tobacco products to enhance their addictiveness, these companies appear to believe that protecting young people from addiction would deprive them of personal autonomy. While it is predictable that health researchers would support effective measures and tobacco companies would oppose them, we know much less about how young people, those targeted...
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines: Many people have had two doses but not their boosters—here's why that might be
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third. Vaccine uptake is...
MedicalXpress
Workplace cafeteria study finds no evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing
An experiment carried out across ten workplace cafeterias found no significant change in the overall number of calories purchased when food and drink labels showed the amount of physical activity required to burn off their calories. More than three in five UK adults are overweight or obese, increasing their risk...
MedicalXpress
Biases in cardiometabolic research put minority women's lives at risk
Biases in heart disease and metabolic disorder studies—also known as cardiometabolic studies—are putting the lives of midlife Black and Hispanic women in jeopardy. These women are experiencing cardiometabolic risks five to 11 years earlier than white women, but studies designed to gauge these differences often underestimate the disparity, according to new research from the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Vaping exposes users to harmful levels of particulate matter, study suggests
The use of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially among young people. In the U.S., outbreaks of lung injury and other respiratory illnesses and deaths associated with vaping have been reported, but the short- and long-term health implications are largely unknown. In a new study in Nature Scientific Reports, CUNY SPH...
MedicalXpress
Deaths from bacterial infections in the heart are on the rise among young people who inject drugs
Infective endocarditis (IE)—a bacterial infection in the heart or blood vessels— affects 40,000–50,000 patients in the United States per year and has a 1-year average mortality rate of 30%. People who inject drugs (PWID) tend to be younger and have a higher risk for IE due to the entrance of bacteria in the bloodstream. In fact, IE cases among younger patients and PWID have increased, likely as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. A recent analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicine reveals that the risk of death from IE among young US residents aged 15–44 years old has doubled in the last 2 decades. Additionally, the percentage of PWID among young people who die of IE has reached almost 20%.
MedicalXpress
COVID, flu, RSV: How this triple threat of respiratory viruses could collide this winter
As the days get shorter and the weather colder in the northern hemisphere, health officials have warned of a perfect storm of infectious respiratory diseases over the winter months. Outbreaks of seasonal diseases like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are already putting pressure on the overburdened NHS. If surges...
MedicalXpress
Diabetes medicine decreases cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
SGLT-2 inhibitors, a type of diabetes medicine, decreased cardiovascular risk among adults with chronic kidney disease, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
wonkhe.com
Regulation doesn’t work for students at independent providers
Students at independent providers of higher education within England are almost always not in the room when meaningful and important decisions are made about them at national levels. When I became the first student board member at Independent Higher Education (IHE), tackling this issue became a personal mission of mine...
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
MedicalXpress
Higher-dose pneumococcal vaccines improve immune response in ANCA-associated vasculitis patients receiving rituximab
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized by inflammation...
MedicalXpress
Mysterious outbreak of bone-eating TB resembles an ancestral form
Tuberculosis is usually encountered as a disease of the lungs, but in 2% of cases in the U.S. it can also be found in the bones. The 9,000-year-old skeletons of some Egyptian mummies show signs of having tuberculosis infection in their bones, a painful condition that leaves the bones looking like they've been gnawed.
Chatham House Report Concludes That Changing Hygiene Behaviors Can Lead to Better Health, for the Individual, the Wider Population, and the Economy
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- A lack of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene results not only in loss of dignity, safety, health, and education, but also economic potential. It is at the heart of “human capital,” not only for the current working generation, but for generations to come. However, the subject of hygiene has never been near the top of the political agenda, something that needs to change. More global efforts are needed to link hygiene with policy-influencing outcomes and establish return on investment (ROI) to drive policy change. While it is evident that progress is being made on an international basis, more still needs to be done. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005660/en/ Driving hygiene behaviors – essential elements of universal healthcare? (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Unlocking the human inner ear for therapeutic intervention
An international team of surgeons and scientists from, among others, Uppsala University has confirmed secure surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea. The research, published today in Scientific Reports, is critical to the first in-human trials of new cell, gene and drug therapies for the inner ear, and will assist with treatment for improving hearing loss and deafness over the long-term.
Grazia
Pocket Money: Why The Gender Pay Gap Starts Early
Modern parenting is no easy ride. If you’re not grappling with guilt over the work/childcare struggle, you’re panicking about just how much beige food is acceptable for their tea. Or maybe you’re being too much like a Tiger mum-like? Or is it dolphin?. Now a new study...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 tied to higher risk for new, worsening bladder symptoms
COVID-19 infection is associated with an increased risk for developing new or worsening overactive bladder symptoms, according to a study published in the December issue of European Urology Open Science. Ly Hoang Roberts, from the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Royal Oak, Michigan, and colleagues assessed the...
