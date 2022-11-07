ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Órale! George Lopez returns to Las Cruces with comedy tour

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Much loved comedian and actor George Lopez welcomed the Las Cruces community for a night of laughs Sunday at the Pan American Center.

Lopez stopped in Las Cruces as part of his “OMG Hi!” comedy tour. The actor is known for his “George Lopez” TV show, “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” and now his latest television comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” in which he works with his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez.

Las Crucens are familiar with the Mexican American actor in particular because of his time spent filming “Walking With Herb” in and around town several years ago. Lopez said Sunday night’s comedy show was his first time performing live for a Las Cruces audience.

Mariachi Estrella de El Paso performed as audience members found their seats. Comedians Bryan Kellen and Ruben Paul further warmed up the audience before Lopez took to the stage. Cheers erupted from the stands as the theme song from Lopez's early 2000s sitcom played before Lopez himself walked out.

Much of Lopez’s material was about Latino culture and growing up Mexican American, which is a staple of his comedy. “Different,” he would say about the tough love, no nonsense upbringing many Hispanic people can relate to.

Toward the end of his show he pushed the importance of voting Tuesday on Election Day. Lopez said he likes Gabe Vasquez — a former Las Cruces city council who is the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell — for New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district. But Lopez encouraged everyone to vote, no matter who it is for.

“Go vote, because in order to see people who look like us in politics, you got to get out there and vote,” he said.

The comedy tour shares the same name as Lopez’s podcast which started earlier this year. Lopez invites celebrity guests and listener call-ins onto the podcast to join him for hot takes and more. Episodes can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify and anywhere else podcasts are available.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” premiered Friday, Nov. 4 on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 13

joe
2d ago

I thought he moved out of the country when Trump won in 2016!

Reply(3)
11
 

