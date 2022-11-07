Tennessee football will play South Carolina in a night game on Nov. 19

Tennessee football will get a late kickoff at South Carolina, but the time is flexible.

On Nov. 19, the Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will play the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network with a final decision made at a later date. The game will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tennessee owns a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, which began in 1903. But it's been curiously cyclical in recent years.

The Vols and Gamecocks have split the past 12 meetings. South Carolina won three straight from 2010-12. Tennessee won three straight from 2013-15. Then South Carolina took three in a row from 2016-18. Tennessee won the past three games from 2019-21.

