Columbia, SC

Tennessee football will play South Carolina in a night game on Nov. 19

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Tennessee football will get a late kickoff at South Carolina, but the time is flexible.

On Nov. 19, the Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will play the Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network with a final decision made at a later date. The game will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tennessee owns a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, which began in 1903. But it's been curiously cyclical in recent years.

Is Hendon Hooker still in Heisman race, Tennessee still in College Football Playoff?

The Vols and Gamecocks have split the past 12 meetings. South Carolina won three straight from 2010-12. Tennessee won three straight from 2013-15. Then South Carolina took three in a row from 2016-18. Tennessee won the past three games from 2019-21.

Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book -- and save 20% by ordering today!

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

