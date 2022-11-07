ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidron, OH

Items being accepted for Salem Mennonite Church annual Thanksgiving Service and Auction

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV0Pg_0j1w07P500

Salem Mennonite Church in Kidron will hold its 134th annual Thanksgiving Service and Auction on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

The service praise service begins at 8:45 a.m., followed by the auction at 10 a.m. Activities will be in the new fellowship hall.

Baked goods, woodcrafts, homemade candy, plus many other unique items will be up for sale. This year’s Thanksgiving Sale recipients will include the Edwards family, Lauran Hicks, Murza family from Ukraine and Mennonite Disaster Service, with each receiving 25% of the proceeds raised at the sale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale

CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum

MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
MEDINA, OH
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Ben Heggy’s Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels

“Heggy” is a big name in the Ohio eating scene. There’s Heggy’s Nut Shop in Canton, among its wares are ice cream, cool peanut butter flavors (peanut brittle butter!), nuts, and chocolates. There’s Heggy’s in Alliance and Salem, with arrays of offerings that include candies, nuts, and a diner with famous ice cream sodas. Through various degrees of separation, both projects both have connections to Ben Heggy, a legendary candy company that started in Canton, Ohio back in 1923.
CANTON, OH
theccmonline.com

Minerva’s past, present meet at Walker’s Café

Dawn Marie and her husband Tom Green are bringing tradition and history back to Minerva with the newly opened Walker’s Café on Market Street in Minerva. “My mother, Patsy Karlen, owned Walker’s Corner and I grew up in there,” said Dawn Marie. “She sold Walker’s Corner 25 years ago and I wanted back into the restaurant business.”
MINERVA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County

HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy