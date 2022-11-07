ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Dalton Community Historical Society has calendars available

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28z198_0j1w06WM00

The 2023 Dalton Community Historical Society calendars are available, and can be purchased at Ambolina's, Dalton Hair Design, Dalton Hardware and any society member.

The calendars will be available at these establishments during the Dalton Businesses Open House the first Friday of December.

This year's calendar features various clubs in the Dalton area from early 1900s to present, and the class of 1973.

Price of the calendars is $8 if in person and $10 if mailed. To have one mailed or for more information, send requests to Dalton Historical Society, P. O. Box 273, Dalton 44618.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The Galaxy’s annual holiday wine festival is coming up

WADSWORTH, Ohio – The Galaxy’s annual wine festival is set for the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The casual walkaround tasting will be 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26. Food pairings will be accompany the wines, which will range from $10 to $100 per bottle. More than 100 wines from all over the world and across multiple varietals will be poured.
WADSWORTH, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center

Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center is part of a physician-owned hospital system serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the clinic:. 1. Crystal Clinic has 12 locations throughout the state. 2. Four locations offer emergency orthopedic care. 3. The clinic offers 15 types of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

In a victory for history buffs, Medina’s World War II War Bond Building moves to new home at McDowell-Phillips House Museum

MEDINA, Ohio -- World War II, which the United States fought from Dec. 8, 1941, to August 1945, was incredibly costly in both dollars and human lives. During that time, the country spent $300 billion -- more than $4 trillion in today’s dollars -- and lost 405,399 military personnel. Much of that cost was raised by 85 million Americans who purchased war bonds worth more than $180 billion.
MEDINA, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Fortuitous veterinarian continues to grow practice in Harrison County

HOPEDALE—Dr. Scott Pendleton has been practicing veterinary medicine for over 30 years. He’s had his new building in Hopedale for three years. At his old building in Cadiz, he had six employees but currently employs over 20, with two other veterinarians on site: Dr. Samantha Borsos and Dr. Aimee Clay.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: North Canton Voters Reject Extended Terms

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for the issues, a charter amendment in North Canton to extend the terms for mayor and council members from two to four years was turned down by 63-percent of voters. Clerk of Council Ben Young says it really is the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Portage County general election results for November 8, 2022

Here are the latest unofficial election results for Portage County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Portage County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy