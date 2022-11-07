Airline football player Cameron Jefferson is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)

By Buck Ringgold

In a game for the district championship, and against a crosstown rival, Cameron Jefferson came to play.

Jefferson, a senior receiver for Airline High School in Bossier City, had a big night on offense in the Vikings' game on Oct. 27.

Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 yards while adding 23 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Vikings clinched the District 1-5A title with a 41-20 win against crosstown rival Parkway.

His first TD came on Airline's opening series, taking a toss 12 yards into the end zone, and his second TD came late in the game to cap the big win, which was also the Vikings' sixth straight after starting the season 0-3.

For his efforts, Jefferson was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Oct. 24-30.