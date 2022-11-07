Read full article on original website
Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission
Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
NOLA.com
Jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden's blighted home seized by city, may be sold at auction
A shotgun house in Central City that legendary jazz trumpeter Buddy Bolden once called home has been seized by the city and may be sold off in a sheriff's sale next year. Bolden, a pioneer of jazz from the turn of the 20th century, lived in the unremarkable, run-down building near First Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue.
NOLA.com
History erased: The Troxler cottage stood in the Quarter for almost 2 centuries
You win some, and you lose some. It’s an age-old adage, one adopted more often than not by losers eager to take the sting out of a defeat. But that doesn’t take away from its underlying truth — or its application to all aspects of life. That...
fox8live.com
Voters approve rule change giving New Orleans council power to confirm or deny mayoral appointees
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters on Election Day approved a significant change to the city’s Home Rule Charter. With 60% of the vote in favor of the change, the City Council will now have the power to confirm or deny any mayoral appointees. The new rule means...
WDSU
'It just has to get done': City council presses public works department on road construction woes
NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Department of Public Works went before the New Orleans City Council Wednesday to present their proposed budget for 2023. They are requesting an additional $23.3 million. To read their full presentation to the council, click here. The budget hearing comes as residents continue...
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
‘Get what you’re paying for,’ NOLA’s new sanitation contractor promises to keep up pickups
Waste Pro and IV Waste are taking over trash collection in areas that were once covered by Metro Services. Homeowners have been waiting for this day.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Hubig’s Pies return to a changed New Orleans, will we still love them?
The return of Hubig’s Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, and that means it’s a piece of old New Orleans making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will...
NOLA.com
Fire marshal doesn't find any violations during inspections of Uptown 'doubles to dorms'
A three-day inspection last week by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal didn't discover any “life safety” code violations at more than 100 controversial rental properties known as doubles-to-dorms in the area near Tulane and Loyola universities. The inspections, conducted Nov. 1-3, came in response to what neighborhood residents...
8 constitutional amendments, 1 New Orleans charter amendment on ballot; here's how they did
In addition to all U.S. House members and one of Louisiana’s senate seats on the ballot, there were several proposed constitutional amendments for voters to consider.
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
