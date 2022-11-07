ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission

Challengers to District 3 Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III attacked him in unison for accepting campaign contributions from the utility companies he regulates. Their strategy was effective, forcing the three-term incumbent into a Dec. 10 runoff. Boissiere received 43% of the vote with a few precincts in his home base of New Orleans still […] The post Incumbent Boissiere to face Lewis in runoff for Public Service Commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

