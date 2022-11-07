ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas: Kickoff time, broadcast information

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
Ole Miss football's Nov. 19 contest at Arkansas is set for an evening kick, but the exact time is still to be determined.

The Rebels and Razorbacks will kick off at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on either ESPN or SEC Network, according to an SEC announcement Monday.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off an open week and will host Alabama this Saturday. Arkansas most recently suffered a 21-19 home defeat to Liberty and will host LSU this weekend.

If this contest is anything like last year's game between the Rebels and Razorbacks, both sets of fans should be in for a show. Ole Miss emerged with a 52-51 victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the Razorbacks attempted a two-point conversion that failed with no time left on the clock.

That came after a 68-yard pass from Matt Corral to Braylon Sanders that turned out to be the game-winner.

Depending on the outcome of Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide, this could be a vital fixture for the Rebels as they chase the SEC West title. LSU currently sits at 5-1 atop the division with the head-to-head advantage over Ole Miss.

SPECULATION:Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?

SANDERS:Lane Kiffin says Auburn football should hire Deion Sanders as coach: 'He'd do great'

BEATING THE TIDE:Why Ole Miss football's open week timing greatly improves its chances against Alabama

The Lewisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 10, 2022, 15:20:00.
The Byhalia High School basketball team will have a game with HW Byers High School on November 08, 2022, 17:30:00.
