ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Jack Ohman: Twitter, for the birds ...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APZSe_0j1vzsj800

Twitter is looking a lot different these days following changes implemented by its new owner, Elon Musk.

More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Breaks Into Fox News Election Night Coverage to Sow Doubt

Fox News star Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night seemingly took a shot at the voting software firm currently suing his network for defamation while claiming that the use of electronic voting machines “shakes people’s faith in the system” and shows America is “not serious about democracy.”Carlson, who has long claimed the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” for Joe Biden, was brought on to offer his analysis during Fox News’ coverage of Tuesday’s midterm elections.Naturally, it wouldn’t be a Carlson segment if he didn’t take the opportunity to inject race into the conversation, which he did with ease while offering up...
ARIZONA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

43K+
Followers
749
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy