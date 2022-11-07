ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Preds Start Heading Down the Right Direction with Two Straight Wins

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The Predators (5-6-1) climb up to 5th place in the Central Division after two big road wins last week.

On Thursday, November 3rd they traveled to Calgary (5-4-1) to face the Flames. They won that game by a score of 4-1 thanks to goals from Roman Josi, Matt Duchene, Mark Jankowski, and Filip Forsberg.

Vancouver hosted Nashville on Saturday, November 5th. The Preds won a thrilling shootout to beat the Canucks 4-3. Duchene scored the game-clinching goal. In the first period, the Predators were losing 3-0 and completed an incredible comeback.

The Preds will play two road games and one home game this week. On Tuesday, (11/8) they will travel to Seattle (7-4-2) and on Thursday, (11/10) they will play in Colorado (6-4-3). Bridgestone Arena will host the Rangers (6-4-3) on Saturday (11/12).

The post The Preds Start Heading Down the Right Direction with Two Straight Wins appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight

TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
CBS Denver

Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Vilardi, Quick carry Kings to 1-0 win over Wild

LOS ANGELES -- — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was a much different game than back in October, when the Kings won 7-6 at Minnesota. “The last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1

Nashville Set to Conclude Five-Game Road Trip in Colorado on Thursday Evening. The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday

Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Kraken win fifth straight, beat Predators 5-1

SEATTLE -- — The Seattle Kraken are in a situation they really never faced in their inaugural season — learning to deal with success. Jordan Eberle scored two of Seattle’s four goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Kaprizov scores twice on power play for Wild in win against Ducks

ANAHEIM -- Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday. Matt Dumba and Joseph Cramarossa scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves for his first victory with the Wild (6-6-1), who won their 11th straight game against the Ducks to increase their longest such streak against one opponent in their history.
ANAHEIM, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve...
NHL

Canadiens place Rem Pitlick on waivers

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens placed forward Rem Pitlick on waivers on Monday. Pitlick, 25, has appeared in seven games with Montreal this season and was held without a point. He has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games as a member of the CH since being claimed off waivers from the Wild in January 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Canes Recall Drury From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Jack Drury from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Drury, 22, skated in his first two career NHL games last season, scoring two...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy