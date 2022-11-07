The Predators (5-6-1) climb up to 5th place in the Central Division after two big road wins last week.

On Thursday, November 3rd they traveled to Calgary (5-4-1) to face the Flames. They won that game by a score of 4-1 thanks to goals from Roman Josi, Matt Duchene, Mark Jankowski, and Filip Forsberg.

Vancouver hosted Nashville on Saturday, November 5th. The Preds won a thrilling shootout to beat the Canucks 4-3. Duchene scored the game-clinching goal. In the first period, the Predators were losing 3-0 and completed an incredible comeback.

The Preds will play two road games and one home game this week. On Tuesday, (11/8) they will travel to Seattle (7-4-2) and on Thursday, (11/10) they will play in Colorado (6-4-3). Bridgestone Arena will host the Rangers (6-4-3) on Saturday (11/12).

The post The Preds Start Heading Down the Right Direction with Two Straight Wins appeared first on Wilson County Source .