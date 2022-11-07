ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Betting odds released for Auburn vs Texas AM

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISoKW_0j1vzhGN00

The Tigers are favored to win for the first time in over a month.

While the loss to Mississippi State was painful, the Tigers got back in good spirits with the betting community by covering a (+12.5) line.

This was a line that many people jumped on as they felt the coaching change would light a fire in the Auburn players.

Covering in this game would make Auburn 3-6 against the spread this season.

The Tigers looked good under Interim Head Coach Cadillac Williams and had multiple different chances to leave Starkville with a win.

Now the Tigers are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies, who are coming off a blowout loss to the Florida Gators. The Aggies head to the Plains on a five-game losing streak.

Auburn will also be coming into this game with a five-game losing streak, so one of these streaks will end this weekend.

Texas A&M had the number one overall recruiting class in 2021, so their lack of success on the field has been very disappointing for Aggie fans.

While the two teams don't have great records, this game is set up to be a good one under the lights in Jordan-Hare.

Let's take a look at the betting odds for Auburn's matchup with Texas A&M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzASD_0j1vzhGN00

Sports Illustrated SportsBook

Auburn (-2)

Zach Bland / AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIZqG_0j1vzhGN00

FanDuel SportsBook

Auburn (-1.5)

Zach Bland / AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3gvs_0j1vzhGN00

Bet MGM

Auburn (-1.5)

Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEjmh_0j1vzhGN00

Caesars SportsBook

Auburn (-2)

Austin Perryman / AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aGF1_0j1vzhGN00

WynnBet SportsBook

Auburn (-2)

Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUo0E_0j1vzhGN00

PointsBet

Auburn (-2)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BCrn_0j1vzhGN00

Draft Kings SportsBook

Auburn (-2)

Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8DQG_0j1vzhGN00

UNIBET

Auburn (-1)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
dawgsports.com

Around the SEC Has Also Decommitted from Texas A&M

Much of the conference’s attention was on Athens this past weekend as the Dawgs humbled Tennessee. Let’s see what’s going on elsewhere around the SEC:. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has agreed to a two-year contract extension till 2027. The Tigers are 15-17 during Drinkwitz’s 2+ years in charge, though Missouri has cited an “upward trajectory” as merit for the extension.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy