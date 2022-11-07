Read full article on original website
Tri-State Area Seniors Say Heaven Can Wait A Few More Years
The CDC released its Life Expectancy report at the end of August. While nobody gets out alive, the results are stunning, if not alarming. However, there's still some good news for Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin residents of the Tri-States. According to the CDC, the United States life expectancy fell nearly...
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest
I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts
Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
Wisconsin Combats Possible Winter Covid Spike; New Telehealth Program
Winter weather is bringing with it the increased risk of flu and with it the spread of our least favorite 2020 word; Covid. In Wisconsin, the DHS is looking to “get ahead” of the possible upcoming surge in cases with a new program. According to a press release...
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
