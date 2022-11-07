ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

103.3 WJOD

Tri-State Area Seniors Say Heaven Can Wait A Few More Years

The CDC released its Life Expectancy report at the end of August. While nobody gets out alive, the results are stunning, if not alarming. However, there's still some good news for Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin residents of the Tri-States. According to the CDC, the United States life expectancy fell nearly...
IOWA STATE
Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
AMES, IA
Operation Christmas Child Sends Cheer Across Globe From The Midwest

I like to volunteer and give back when I'm able to in my local community. In that regard, I also like exposing my kids to acts of service and kindness we can do right here in the Tri-States; some even have an impact globally. This holiday season, and every year around this time, our local Cornerstone Church in Cascade becomes all hustle and bustle with gifts and giving during our annual shoe box packing party for operation Christmas Child, and my family always attends.
CASCADE, IA
Wisconsin Residents Approve $60 Million For School Districts

Big improvements are coming to two separate southwest Wisconsin school districts as voters have supported bond measures that total more than $60 million dollars in marked improvements. The first school district measure is a $26.85 million bond measure for the Cuba City School District. In addition, an accompanying $200,000 operating...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

