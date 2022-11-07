ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

wtvy.com

COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges

A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
holmescounty.news

HCSO investigating possible murder-suicide

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder suicide. Mid-morning on November 8, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Highway 179 regarding a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. According to HCSO, it was apparent...
wtvy.com

DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two are behind bars after being arrested for kidnapping a girl in Jackson County, Florida. Colby Jerome Jordan is accused of kidnapping a girl Friday evening. The two then met up with two other females, one of whom is Molly Michele Jarrett. The girl...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida

Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff. Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.
wtvy.com

Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

