wtvy.com
Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end. “Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He...
wtvy.com
Elba attorney fined; community service ordered in voter fraud case
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba attorney who pleaded guilty to voter registration fraud will perform 50 hours of community service, but she won’t be jailed. Alyse Fowler must also pay $1,000 in fines, court costs, and is placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A six-month jail sentence was suspended.
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
wdhn.com
Woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and...
wdhn.com
Former police officer accused of killing wife’s fetus is asking for ankle monitor to be removed
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN)— A former Headland police Officer, accused of assaulting his pregnant wife and killing her fetus, is asking to have his ankle monitor removed. Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Gordon, is asking the court that his electronic monitoring device be removed and instead have a tracking app used by bondsmen to keep up with him.
wdhn.com
“That was never brought up in this conversation.” Woman linked to former Houston Co. attorney reaches plea deal
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A woman who was linked to a former Houston County Assistant District Attorney through social media pleaded guilty Monday afternoon even before a jury selection in her trial was finished. Jaime Connolly, a woman who had more than 21 drug charges from Houston County...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
holmescounty.news
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
holmescounty.news
HCSO investigating possible murder-suicide
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder suicide. Mid-morning on November 8, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Highway 179 regarding a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. According to HCSO, it was apparent...
wtvy.com
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
wtvy.com
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
wtvy.com
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made Tuesday night in Henry County. Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first republican sheriff for the county. Blankenship took home 59% of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41%. He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and...
wdhn.com
Two arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two are behind bars after being arrested for kidnapping a girl in Jackson County, Florida. Colby Jerome Jordan is accused of kidnapping a girl Friday evening. The two then met up with two other females, one of whom is Molly Michele Jarrett. The girl...
QPD arrests homicide suspect involved in shooting on West Pensacola Street
The Quincy Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the shooting incident that took place on West Pensacola Street in front of Half Time Liquors.
Alabama teen in superhero costume arrested for kidnapping, beating minor in Florida
Two Alabama residents have been charged with kidnapping a minor and related crimes in Florida, the sheriff’s office in Jackson County, Fla., has announced. According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a kidnapping or abduction early Saturday, Nov. 5. “Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” reported the JSCO. “After further investigation, it was determined that the minor was picked up by Coby Jerome Jordan on Friday evening. Later, they met up with two other females, one being Molly Michele Jarrett. Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where Jordan beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped.”
wdhn.com
A guilty verdict means life in prison for one Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After deliberating for about two hours, a Houston County jury found a Dothan man guilty for the murder of an elderly woman who had hired him to do yard work. Joe Duncan has been found guilty on two counts of capital murder and has now...
wtvy.com
Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff. Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.
wtvy.com
Coroner Robert Byrd sets record
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
