What the hell is going on with the Colts, and what it means for the Raiders as they host Indianapolis

Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
NBC Washington
‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Monday Morning
Another week, another NFL head coach firing. Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. The move comes about a week after the Colts decided to fire their offensive coordinator. Indianapolis lost to New England on Sunday, 26-3, in a game that was never close. Colts owner Jim...
Jeff Saturday Makes Surprising Decision On Colts Play-Caller
Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts decided to move on from head coach Frank Reich. Then came the first big surprise. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday - who has no coaching experience - as the interim head coach. Now, just a few days later, he's made...
BREAKING: Colts Fire Frank Reich After Embarrassing Patriots Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday, which led to the team firing head coach Frank Reich.
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to call all the shots, even if they’re bad decisions
The Indianapolis Colts football team on the field is not entertaining at all. In fact, more fans are openly walking
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
The Colts' Staff Has 1 Major Issue To Figure Out Right Now
It's been quite a day for the Indianapolis Colts organization. They officially parted ways with head coach Frank Reich just one day after they lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots. That dropped their record to 3-5-1 overall. After that news came out, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Colts...
Colts vs. Raiders primer: Odds, injuries, TV, streaming, matchups
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 10 Update
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week ten.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor takes crucial step towards return after missing Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a crucial step toward returning to Lucas Oil Stadium after he participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Taylor’s injury woes span to an ankle tweak in a 24-17 Tennessee Titans win in Week...
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out Week 9's loss to New England. His presence at practice to start the week opens the door for a potential return on Sunday. His status needs to be monitored throughout the week. If Taylor is active, Deon Jackson would likely return to a limited role.
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
