Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
Washington Examiner
Army initiates first-of-its-size battery project in latest sign of a greening military
The U.S. Army just broke ground on a largest-of-its-kind clean energy storage project, a sign of a military that's increasingly focused on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change . Leadership at Fort Carson in Colorado hosted a ceremony Thursday to initiate the Flow Battery Pilot program,...
Army Times
Army leaders: Consider making information operations an enlisted MOS
In a world in which social media and other innovative technologies constantly fuel our digital transformations, information operations, or IO, likely will be increasingly called upon for the U.S. military to gain a decisive and marked advantage in tomorrow’s battlefield. Maintaining the training and readiness for potential large scale combat operations will be a mainstay for the U.S. Army; however, the risks of impacts against the growing inter-connectedness of economies and societies influence global leaders’ decisions to engage in conventional conflict.
defensenews.com
Zhuhai Airshow display reveals info on China’s J-20, J-16 inventory
MELBOURNE, Australia — China has at least 200 stealthy J-20 fighters and more than 240 J-16 multirole strike aircraft in service, based on analysis of construction numbers painted on the jets by a Chinese military aviation expert. Andreas Rupprecht, who has authored several books on China’s military aviation industry...
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
defensenews.com
Lockheed talks results of US Army’s long-range munition shoot-off
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is set to conclude a shoot-off for its Long-Range Precision Munitions effort in mid-November, according to a service spokesperson, with Lockheed Martin revealing the results of its demonstration. The service launched its effort in fiscal 2022 to design and develop an LRPM for its...
americanmilitarynews.com
China buys up US technology to keep tabs on its citizens
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese public security entities have been acquiring U.S. technology with the transfers becoming increasingly regular, especially of DNA analysis equipment needed for mass surveillance, a new report has found. “The Role of US Technology in China’s...
defensenews.com
Four questions with France’s military cyber mission lead
STUTTGART, Germany — France foresees its future military force as heavily relying on systems of systems, whose networks are interconnected across the battlefield. From the Army’s Scorpion modernization program for new ground vehicles and communications systems to the Air and Space Force’s sixth-generation fighter in development with Germany, the increasingly connected capabilities will require evermore cybersecurity.
SpaceNews.com
New guidance from Space Force acquisition boss: ‘The traditional ways must be reformed’
WASHINGTON — Less than six months after being sworn in as the Space Force’s procurement chief, Frank Calvelli has issued a list of do’s and don’ts for the acquisition workforce. In an Oct. 31 memo, Calvelli laid out nine “space acquisition tenets” intended to drive change...
3DPrint.com
The Pentagon Wants to Use 3D Printing for Hypersonic Weapon Parts
A new project of the office of the secretary of defense (OSD) is looking to support the additive manufacturing required to build the Pentagon’s hypersonic capabilities. To that end, the OSD Manufacturing Technology, or ManTech program, is requesting prototype solutions for its Growing Additive Manufacturing Maturity for Airbreathing Hypersonics (GAMMA-H) challenge to expand current manufacturing processes for intricate hypersonic weapons parts.
Washington Examiner
The US needs a larger Navy, but first American shipping and shipbuilding must be revived
With the Navy’s eyes set on achieving a goal well above Congress’ mandated 355 manned warships, the American shipbuilding industry has a lot of work to do. Unfortunately, the industry’s current state doesn’t offer much hope for meeting those goals, let alone sustaining a modestly larger fleet.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Infrastructure Buildout is Crucial to Next Gen Tech Renaissance
We are on the precipice of a technological revolution that will transform nearly all aspects of our daily lives, but there are significant hurdles that must be overcome to support the full-scale drive into the future. Crossing the threshold into the tech renaissance, powered primarily by AI, will require exponential...
defensenews.com
Pentagon test bed to ramp up development of hypersonics
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense is working with a diverse industry team to develop a hypersonic capability testing facility to validate and field the high-speed systems on a faster timeline. Led by the Pentagon’s Test Resource Management Center and the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Crane Division, based...
Defense One
Pentagon on Track to Award $9B Cloud Contract in December
The Pentagon is planning to award its “critically important” Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability—or JWCC—contract “in about a month, 30 days-ish, from now,” according to remarks made by a Defense Department official during the Defense Information Systems Agency's Forecast to Industry 2022 event on Monday.
coloradopolitics.com
Saltzman formally elevated to Space Force’s highest position
Gen. B. Chance Saltzman was officially installed Wednesday as the Space Force's chief of space operations, the service’s highest-ranking military post and only the second person to hold the position in its history. During a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Saltzman took over for Gen. John...
peninsulachronicle.com
HII Unveils REMUS 620 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
HII’s Mission Technologies division recently unveiled the REMUS 620, its new medium-class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). Built to support current and next-generation naval and special operations forces missions, REMUS 620 features a modular, open architecture to facilitate seamless payload integration and HII’s Odyssey suite of advanced autonomy solutions for intelligent, robotic platforms.
