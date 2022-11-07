Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Wayne Werner, age 68 of Schaller
Services for Wayne Werner, age 68 of Schaller, IA, will be at 11:00AM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 3-6:00PM. Farber & Otteman Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City
Graveside Services for Randy Essing, age 68 of Iowa City, IA, formerly of Early, IA, will be at 11AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Early Union Cemetery in Early. Randy passed away on October 22, 2022, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon, IA. Farber & Otteman Funeral...
stormlakeradio.com
Steven Andresen, 77, of Ida Grove
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19th at 11am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Burial will be in the Ida Grove Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 9:30am until service time on Saturday at the church. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove...
stormlakeradio.com
City of Storm Lake Presents Check to Upper Des Moines Opportunity
A check was presented to Upper Des Moines Opportunity in Storm Lake during the Storm Lake City Council meeting on Monday. Mayor Mike Porsch presented the check in the amount of 981-dollars to UDMO Director Maggie Reyes, which was from drop-off fees collected during the City's Fall Clean Up event in early October...(audio clip below)
stormlakeradio.com
Ida Grove Man One of Two Injured in Monona County Crash
An Ida Grove man was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monona County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after 12:20 this (Wed) afternoon just east of Onawa. 82-year-old Larry Davis of Woodbine was driving east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue. The Davis vehicle crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker of Ida Grove.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Community Education Reports Big Participation Boost
A Community Education update was shared at the Storm Lake City Council meeting on Monday. Community Ed Director Joe Kucera said they currently have approximately 32 youth recreation programs...(audio clip below :19 ) Kucera said Community Ed has experienced a huge participation increase...(audio clip below :29 ) Community Education will...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Men Charged for Assaulting Roommate
Two individuals were charged with assaulting their roommate at a Storm Lake residence this past weekend. According to Storm Lake Police, officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street at around 2am on Saturday. An adult male victim alleged that he was attacked by two male roommates while he was sleeping at a residence in the 400 block of West 8th Street. The victim claimed that the roommates armed themselves with knives and attempted to stab him. The victim was struck on the head with the handle of one of the knives. The victim fled the residence and called 911 from a neighboring residence.
stormlakeradio.com
BVU Womens Basketball Players Interview
The BVU Womens Basketball team opens the season on the road in Grinnell on Tuesday, November 8th. Storm Lake Radio's Quan had a chance to talk with a couple of the players before they begin the season. The players featured include Senior and Honorable Mention All-Conference Vanessa Hamlett, Senior Kayley...
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas County Voters Approve New EMS Taxes
Voters in five Iowa counties, including Pocahontas, have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa E-M-S Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law lets county boards of supervisors put local tax referendums on the ballot to support local ambulance services. Like local bond elections, these referendums must get at least 60-percent approval.
stormlakeradio.com
Lakeside Man Arrested on Drug-Related Charges
A Lakeside man was arrested on drug-related charges in Storm Lake late last week. While conducting a foot patrol at the 1405 North Seneca Street apartment complex on Friday afternoon, Storm Lake Police allegedly encountered a man in the hallway area who was emitting a strong odor of marijuana. The man, later identified as 18-year-old Arun Keyanye, fled from officers on foot after they attempted to make contact with him. Police located Keyanye behind a residence in the 11-hundred block of Erie Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. Keyanye allegedly discarded items in a shed behind a residence, which police found to contain over a half pound of marijuana and packaging materials.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public Help in Locating Wanted Man
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is from Wall Lake. Jacob Alan Lindner has active warrants out of Sac County on several charges including 1st and 2nd Degree Theft, 3rd Degree Burglary, Control of Firearm by Felon, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
Comments / 0