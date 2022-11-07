Two individuals were charged with assaulting their roommate at a Storm Lake residence this past weekend. According to Storm Lake Police, officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street at around 2am on Saturday. An adult male victim alleged that he was attacked by two male roommates while he was sleeping at a residence in the 400 block of West 8th Street. The victim claimed that the roommates armed themselves with knives and attempted to stab him. The victim was struck on the head with the handle of one of the knives. The victim fled the residence and called 911 from a neighboring residence.

