Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Johnson City Press
Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'
KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville BOE and BMA to give bonuses to employees
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville City School Board of Education and the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen have voted to give their employees a bonus.
Johnson City Press
Two Northeast audit findings not public
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has two instances of not providing adequate internal controls in audits for the fiscal years ended July 30, 2020 and 2021. Good luck figuring out what they are, other than the the explanation that they are related to "one of the college's systems and the information technology control environment" and the findings are not public under Tennessee law.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert
Milligan University will host its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 6:30 each night and the concert will begin at 7:30.
Johnson City Press
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this year. The first ceremony will be presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and...
Johnson City Press
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill senior Julia Gilmore named school winner for Heisman High School Scholarship
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore has been named the school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship. Gilmore has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 across the country were named school winners.
Johnson City Press
Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring
KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Johnson City Press
New Fastpace Health clinic to open in Johnson City
Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City. The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Johnson City Press
ETSU planning jazz, orchestra concerts
The East Tennessee State University Department of Music has planned two concerts later this month at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. On Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m., the ETSU Jazz Ensemble presents Fusion Music featuring the works of Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Weather Report and more. Joining the band are special guest artists Justin Stanton, a graduate of ETSU and a member of the Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy, along with new ETSU saxophone professor Brian Rodesch.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day
BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it could be possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 10
Nov. 10, 1887: The Comet informed readers that, “Gen. J.T. Wilder and Gen. Rosser met a number of the business men of Springfield, Mass., last Saturday night in the Massacit Hotel and made some very interesting talks about the C.C.&C. railroad and this section of country.”. Nov. 10, 1897:...
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports
It’s never too early to be a hero. Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
Johnson City Press
South Carolina hands ETSU women historic loss
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Brenda Mock Brown era got underway for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team with a historic loss. South Carolina, the defending national champion, beat the Bucs 101-31 Monday night. It was the largest margin of defeat in the ETSU program’s history, surpassing a 66-point loss to North Carolina in 2002.
Johnson City Press
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
Johnson City Press
Benefit planned for Johnson City firefighter who has brain cancer
A benefit concert and barbecue will be held Thursday to support Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic who has brain cancer. Cradic is a six-year veteran of the JCFD, an Iraq war veteran, husband and father of two children.
Johnson City Press
CHARTS: Live election results
Polls in Northeast Tennessee closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first election returns are starting to come in. The Johnson City Press is following several key races across the area and will update these charts as results come in.
