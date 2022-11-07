ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kendrick Perkins on why the Nets should tell Kyrie Irving to sit out the season

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s24qW_0j1vxtgH00

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain following his indefinite suspension following Irving’s decision to promote an antisemitic film.

Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday to discuss the situation, and the Nets have reportedly delivered to Irving a set of six tasks to accomplish before a return is considered, including sensitivity training and meetings with Jewish leaders.

Even if Irving is willing to fulfill the Nets’ conditions, should the team bring him back in what is expected to be his final year in Brooklyn? In a discussion on First Take, Kendrick Perkins argued that the volatility of the situation means that Irving’s presence could lead to adverse outcomes for his own teammates, and that allowing him to return to the locker room could negatively impact their careers.

“If I’m the Brooklyn Nets, I can’t bring Kyrie back into that locker room. We just heard Kevin Durant speak on the camaraderie, guys come together basically in fellowship. The locker room and the basketball [court] is the guys’ sanctuary. This is when they come together. This is their livelihood.

…. I’m not taking anything away from Kyrie Irving, we know he’s a spectacular basketball player. But as we have known over the last couple weeks, this situation at hand is bigger than the game of basketball. It’s bigger than that. So if I’m the Brooklyn Nets, I politely tell Kyrie Irving ‘hey man, just sit it out, do whatever you’ve got to do… and let us just rock out the rest of the season.’

Are the Brooklyn Nets going to win the championship? No. But are they going to be OK in the future? Probably so. But still, you cannot put those other guys in that locker room in harm’s way.”

Comments / 1

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism

Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
RadarOnline

Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach

Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy