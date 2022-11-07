ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
Bitcoin’s Decline Below $20,000 Proves The Bottom Is Not In

Bitcoin was tethering above $20,000 for the last week, and its ability to hold above this level through the FOMC announcement had led to speculations that the digital asset had finally hit its bottom. However, recent developments and bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 has proven that this is not the case. Even more, it points to a further decline in the market that could drag the cryptocurrency to even lower lows.
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?

The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase

BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?

Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible

MATIC’s price needs to stay above $1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1.5. MATIC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1.5, where the price could face resistance. MATIC’s price remains strong,...
Binance Pulls Out OF FTX Deal, Bitcoin Crashes Below $16,000

Crypto exchange Binance is officially out of the FTX agreement. According to an official statement, the company won’t purchase its competitor. Via its official Twitter handle, Binance claims that regulatory pressure and other factors impacted their decision. The report claimed that the company reviewed FTX’s books and decided to walk out of their non-binding agreement. The company said:
Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell

Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $17K Amid Worries Over FTX-Binance Deal

The fallout of crypto exchange giant FTX's liquidity concerns continues to rattle the crypto markets. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the cryptocurrency falls below $17,000 to its lowest level in 23 months.
Bitcoin To Dump Even Lower? This On-Chain Metric May Suggest It

Bitcoin has sharply rebounded back to $20.4k, but is the decline actually over? This on-chain metric may suggest otherwise. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Metric Has Spiked Up Over The Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC Coin Days Destroyed is showing a spike at...

